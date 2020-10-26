Ad
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier: time is short for an EU-UK agreement (Photo: European Commission)

Gruelling Brexit and budget talks continue This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders are back on videoconferencing, after two physical summits in October, amid rising Covid-19 infections in Europe, including among government ministers.

Leaders will talk on Thursday (29 October) online on how to better coordinate in the face of the second wave of the pandemic.

After almost a week of arm-wrestling and 10 weeks before the UK severs all of its EU ties, negotiators are back working on a deal on future EU-UK relations.

Talks will continue throughout t...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

