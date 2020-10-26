Gruelling Brexit and budget talks continue This WEEK

EU leaders are back on videoconferencing, after two physical summits in October, amid rising Covid-19 infections in Europe, including among government ministers.

Leaders will talk on Thursday (29 October) online on how to better coordinate in the face of the second wave of the pandemic.

After almost a week of arm-wrestling and 10 weeks before the UK severs all of its EU ties, negotiators are back working on a deal on future EU-UK relations.

Talks will continue throughout t...