This WEEK in the European Union

Debate over Greece's ongoing budgetary problem is set to rumble on this week, with the European Commission scheduled to release its opinion on the government's stability programme on Wednesday.
On 14 January, the Greek government outlined an ambitious plan to bring the country's deficit to within EU limits by 2012, but analysts question the centre-left Pasok administration's ability to push through the tough spending cuts without sparking social unrest.
The commission opinion an...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here