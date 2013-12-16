EU leaders meet this WEEK

EU leaders gather in Brussels for their last summit of the year with a discussion agenda that includes economic integration, jobs and defence.
Pre-prepared conclusions for the summit show member states are willing to proceed with Berlin's idea of contractual arrangements - whereby member states undertake to carry out "home grown" economic reforms in return for a loan, grant or guarantee.
The part on banking union - seen as key to ensuring the future stability of the eurozone - wil...
