Ad
euobserver
Merkel is due to visit Hollande in Paris on Wednesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders meet this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders gather in Brussels for their last summit of the year with a discussion agenda that includes economic integration, jobs and defence.

Pre-prepared conclusions for the summit show member states are willing to proceed with Berlin's idea of contractual arrangements - whereby member states undertake to carry out "home grown" economic reforms in return for a loan, grant or guarantee.

The part on banking union - seen as key to ensuring the future stability of the eurozone - wil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

EU and Ukraine drift further apart despite new talks
Merkel is due to visit Hollande in Paris on Wednesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections