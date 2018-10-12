Ad
euobserver
London: Brexit clock ticking until November cut-off date for national ratifications (Photo: Davide D'Amico)

Brexit and sanctions at EU summit This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states hope to conclude a UK exit deal at a summit this week, with leaders' aides to meet in Brussels on Monday (15 October) already to keep the ball rolling on negotiations.

Michel Barnier, the EU negotiator, will then brief the 27 European affairs ministers on the latest developments on Tuesday, ahead of the Brexit summit talks on Thursday.

Barnier, last week, raised hope a deal was in the air, enabling all parties t...

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Agenda

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

