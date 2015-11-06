Migration and Turkey top agenda This WEEK

As Europe’s refugee crisis heads into winter, EU leaders will discuss, again, how to tackle its causes and how to manage the flow of people without dismantling the visa-free Schengen zone.

On Monday (9 November), EU interior ministers will discuss efforts made so far on relocations, after last week saw the first asylum seekers being transported out of Greece to Luxembourg.

Member states are still falling far short on numbers, with just a couple of thousand places made available s...