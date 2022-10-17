EU summit and Sakharov Prize This WEEK

European leaders come together again, for the second time in two weeks but this time in Brussels rather than Prague, and try to address the security of energy supplies and the price hikes across the continent.
An increasing number of leaders are worried about the social backlash to the increases in energy price, plus general inflation, and the need for action feels ever more urgent.
The EU Commission is expected on Tuesday (18 October) to put forward emergency measures on energy...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
