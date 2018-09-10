Ad
euobserver
EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will assess the state of the union in a key annual speech in Strasbourg (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker speech and Hungary in spotlight This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's speech on the state of the union on Wednesday (12 September) in Strasbourg will officially kick off the political season in the EU - his last major policy outline before the European elections next May, while campaigning is already underway across the political landscape.

The commission chief is expected to outline new measures on migration in an effort to woo voters from the increasingly muscular far-right, which has gained popularity on t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

German conservative to run for Juncker's job
European People's Party faces moment of truth over Hungary
Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism
EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will assess the state of the union in a key annual speech in Strasbourg (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections