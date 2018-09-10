Juncker speech and Hungary in spotlight This WEEK

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's speech on the state of the union on Wednesday (12 September) in Strasbourg will officially kick off the political season in the EU - his last major policy outline before the European elections next May, while campaigning is already underway across the political landscape.
The commission chief is expected to outline new measures on migration in an effort to woo voters from the increasingly muscular far-right, which has gained popularity on t...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
