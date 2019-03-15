Brexit delay and Orban decision This WEEK

EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday (21 March) for a two-day summit only a little over a week before the UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March.

The EU-27 will have to decide whether to grant an extension to the UK on Brexit.

Member states need to agree unanimously on a decision, but EU leaders are divided over whether to give the UK more time to figure out what sort of Brexit it wants.

Some countries are worried that it will only prolong the stalemat...