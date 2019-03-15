Ad
euobserver
Theresa May and Donald Tusk at a previous EU summit. Will it be a last of a UK prime minister? (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Brexit delay and Orban decision This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday (21 March) for a two-day summit only a little over a week before the UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March.

The EU-27 will have to decide whether to grant an extension to the UK on Brexit.

Member states need to agree unanimously on a decision, but EU leaders are divided over whether to give the UK more time to figure out what sort of Brexit it wants.

Some countries are worried that it will only prolong the stalemat...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

