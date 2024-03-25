Ad
euobserver
Polish and Ukrainian governments are due to meet on Thursday in Warsaw to discuss farmers' protests in Poland over Ukraine's 'cheap' imports (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

Environment, Ukraine imports, fish and Easter this WEEK

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

This week in the EU bubble is almost all about the environment, agriculture and fisheries — including talks between the Polish and Ukrainian governments over angry protests by Polish farmers objecting to cheap grain imports from Ukraine

On Monday (25 March), EU environment ministers are expected to discuss the proposed revision of the waste framework directive, as well as a draft regulation on preventing maritime pellet losses

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

