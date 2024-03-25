Environment, Ukraine imports, fish and Easter this WEEK

This week in the EU bubble is almost all about the environment, agriculture and fisheries — including talks between the Polish and Ukrainian governments over angry protests by Polish farmers objecting to cheap grain imports from Ukraine

On Monday (25 March), EU environment ministers are expected to discuss the proposed revision of the waste framework directive, as well as a draft regulation on preventing maritime pellet losses Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here