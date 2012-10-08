Ad
euobserver
The Flemish flag hanging alongside those of Belgium, the EU and the UN (Photo: whitecat sg)

Analysis

EU regionalist parties - speech is silver, silence is golden?

Regions & Cities
by Guillaume Van der Loo and Merijn Chamon, Brussels,

“A new state, if it wants to join the European Union, has to apply to become a member of the European Union like any state” European Commission President Barroso said mid-September.

He was replying to a question on whether an independent Scotland would automatically remain in the EU. This was bad news for the Scottish National Party (SNP) which claims Scotland would retain its EU membership after seceding from the UK.

A clarification of this matter is urgently needed. The Scotti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & CitiesAnalysis

Related articles

Scottish leaders under pressure on EU status
Flemish separatists win Belgian election
The Flemish flag hanging alongside those of Belgium, the EU and the UN (Photo: whitecat sg)

Tags

Regions & CitiesAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections