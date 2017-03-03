Friday

3rd Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

France's Fillon sinking, Macron emerges with programme

  • Macron could be the last man standing against far-right Le Pen (Photo: Reuters)

By

Thursday (2 March) was a perfect illustration of the unusual, dramatic and undecided campaign for the French presidential election.

The new favourite, independent Emmanuel Macron, who has been accused of being a shallow and inexperienced politician with no concrete ideas, presented his long-awaited political programme in which he said he wants to "transform" France to "end mass unemployment" and "give everyone a place in society".

  • "You have a fighter before you," Fillon told supporters despite calls to renounce. (Photo: Reuters)

But all eyes were on a previous favourite, center-right candidate Francois Fillon, who held a meeting to claim his "will to vanquish", a day after he announced he was going to be charged for embezzlement, hours after his home was searched by the police and amid many defections in his campaign team.

Meanwhile, the candidate who leads the polls for the first round but not for the run-off, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, was stripped of her parliamentary immunity by the European Parliament in a move than is unlikely to impact her image to her voters.

'Political cabal'

Le Pen is being investigated in France after tweeting pictures of Islamic State atrocities in 2015. The MEPs' vote on immunity applies only to that case and not to another investigation on alleged fake job contracts in the European Parliament.

Le Pen is suspected of having signed contracts to have her cabinet chief and her bodyguard paid as EU parliament assistants without them working in the parliament. Her cabinet chief was charged last week.

She said that the case was a "political cabal" and has refused to meet French judges before the French parliament elections in June.

Despite the fraud, allegedly costing more than €300,000 to the European taxpayer, she has recently increased her lead in the first round polls, paradoxically mainly because of Fillon's own fake jobs accusation.

Fillon, a former prime minister who campaigned on honesty and truth to win his party's primary election, employed his wife and two of his children as parliamentary assistants, although they reportedly did little work.

Fillon will appear in court on 15 March likely to be charged with embezzlement. Despite saying in January that being charged would be the only thing that could prevent him from being a candidate, he said on Wednesday that he would not withdraw.

"You have a fighter before you," he told a crowd of supporters in Nimes, southern France, on Thursday evening.

He said that he was a victim of "incommensurate attacks" but that he had "no intention of giving in".

But Fillon's campaign seems to be getting out of control.

On Wednesday, influent members from his Republicans party called on him to renounce. Members of his campaign team, including the campaign treasurer, have left.

The website of the left-wing Liberation daily even set up a "counter of Fillon leavers", which on Friday morning included 57 mayors, MPs or senators.

'Red judges'

French media have reported that Alain Juppe, another former prime minister who lost to Fillon in the primary, was willing to step in to replace a weakened Fillon, but that former president Nicolas Sarkozy was blocking the move.

Fillon said on Wednesday that the case was a "political assassination" and even spoke of an "institutional coup" to prevent him from being president.

A meeting will take place in Paris on Sunday, which the Fillon campaign presents as a support meeting but which has been branded by right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles as a "protest against red judges".

"Red judges" was an expression used by Italy's Silvio Berlusconi to discredit corruption probes against him in the 1990s and 2000s.

For months, the question had not been who would qualify for the second round, but who would face Le Pen, with the assumption that whoever would be her opponent would become the new president.

With Fillon embroiled in scandals and the Socialist candidate, Benoit Hamon, lagging in the polls with a programme that many consider as too left-wing, the last man standing against Le Pen could be Macron.

Pro-EU candidate

Macron, a 39-year old former banker and economy minister under Socialist president Francois Hollande, said on Thursday that he wanted to "take France into the 21st century" with a programme he says is neither right or left.

As the most pro-EU candidate for the election, he wants to reform the French economy to make it closer to Germany's, and reduce the deficits as required by the EU.

He said he would extend unemployment insurance to everyone and lower workers social contributions while making it easier to increase working hours in companies and harmonising private and public pension systems.

He also said he would tax big technology companies like Google or Facebook and renegotiate the EU-US Privacy Shield accord on the protection of personal data.

To address the current climate of scandals and defiance towards politicians, he said he would reduce the number of MPs, prevent them from employing family members and abolish their special pension system.

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. France's Macron issues Brexit warning
  2. Fillon to be charged, will not withdraw from election
  3. Le Pen wants to 'do away' with EU
  4. French police raid Le Pen's party office
France's Macron issues Brexit warning

The centrist presidential candidate tells talented Britons to come to France and warns against giving the UK "undue advantages" after Brexit, in a speech in London.

Le Pen wants to 'do away' with EU

The far-right presidential candidate said that she would create a "Europe of free nations", while taking France out of Nato command and "tie up" Russia to Europe.

French police raid Le Pen's party office

Officers raid the National Front headquarters near Paris over allegations that leader Marine Le Pen used fake EU parliament contracts to pay her personal staff.

Irish unification on voters' minds

The question of whether to hold a post-Brexit referendum on a united Ireland is dominating Thursday's elections in the North.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFNew European Union Returns Policies Put Children at Risk
  2. Malta EU 2017Open Call for Interdisciplinary Art Production - €10k Grant
  3. World VisionNew EU Return Policy: Concerns About Plans to Detain Children
  4. ACCAPreventive Restructuring and Second Chance for Entrepreneurs: What's in It for SMEs?
  5. Malta EU 20172018 European Year of Cultural Heritage Will Celebrate European History and Values
  6. UNICEFA Deadly Journey for Children: The Migration Route From North Africa to Europe
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsFreedom of Association and Expression Under Threat in Kazakhstan
  8. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Brussels on March 6th
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceStudents Who Are Considered Fit Get Better Grades in School
  10. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Paris on March 4th
  11. Malta EU 2017Economic Governance: Agreement Reached on Structural Reform Support Programme for Member States
  12. Socialists & DemocratsWomen Have to Work Ten Years Longer to Match Lifetime Earnings of Men

Latest News

  1. EU and Russia step into Macedonia crisis
  2. EU commission dodges Dublin return question on Greece
  3. France's Fillon sinking, Macron emerges with programme
  4. German-Turkish tensions rise over cancelled campaign events
  5. Millions pledged to replace US family planning aid
  6. How to handle Erdogan's constitutional coup
  7. Eastern Europe warns against EU 'disintegration'
  8. MEPs attack EU officials over US visas

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceTrans-Adriatic Pipeline Is a Major Risk for Banks, Warns New Analysis
  2. Swedish EnterprisesTechnology and Data Flows - Shaping the Society of Tomorrow. Join Us on 23 March
  3. UNICEFNearly 1.4 Million Children at Risk of Death as Famine Looms Across Africa and Yemen
  4. Malta EU 2017End of Roaming Fees: Council Reaches Agreement on Wholesale Caps
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Help Startups Access US Market
  6. Centre Maurits CoppietersMinorities and Migrations
  7. Salzburg Global SeminarThe Child in the City: Health, Parks and Play
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersThe Situation of Refugee Women in Europe
  9. Salzburg Global SeminarToward a Shared Culture of Health: Charting the Patient-Clinician Relationship
  10. European Free AllianceAustria Should Preserve & Promote Bilingual and Multinational Carinthia