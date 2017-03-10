Polish TV airs alternative report on EU summit

The main Polish TV news described Thursday's Tusk row (9 March) as a triumph that laid bare German EU bullying, in a sign of the new political environment in Poland.

EU states on Thursday (9 March) snubbed the Polish government by re-electing Donald Tusk as Council chief despite fierce opposition by Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo, whose right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party hates him.

Wiadomosci reported that Poland had "laid bare" the EU's democratic deficit

Most media, including many that were considered loyal to PiS, described it as a fiasco for Warsaw.

But Wiadomosci, the flagship news show of Poland's public broadcaster, TVP, said that Tusk was re-elected due to German pressure and that Poland had achieved its goal by “laying bare” how the EU really worked.

Viewers were showed an old clip in which Martin Schulz, a German politician who is running for election in autumn, said that the spirit of Europe "may have to be imposed by force".

They were told that the EU blackmailed Greece to accept the terms of its bailout.

Viewers were also told that the EU was corrupt, incompetent, and wanted to flood Poland with refugees.

TVP said that Tusk, who is hated by PiS chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski, tried to cover up knowledge of a financial scam in Poland.

It also said EU election procedures were less transparent than Vatican conclaves.

"Some of the most important positions [in the EU] are held by people who likely wouldn't stand a chance if the positions were filled by popular elections", a TVP reporter said.

The reporter said European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was mixed up in a tax scandal in Luxembourg and played a clip of him at a summit in Riga in 2015.

Juncker at the time greeted EU leaders by slapping them on the neck, prompting rumours that he was drunk.

The TVP report bundled its EU coverage with clips of the Council of Europe, a separate body based in France.

It said the Council promoted Islamic sharia law and it republished a statement, which was not factual, by PiS chief Kaczynski from 2015 in which he claimed there were 54 sharia zones in Sweden.

Kaczynski’s party took control of state media shortly after coming to power in October 2015.

It also tried to take control of the constitutional court in a move which triggered a special EU monitoring procedure on rule of law.

Polish TV now routinely reports on the PiS’ economic successes, quoting experts who unanimously praise the government.

It also promulgates PiS’ conservative values.

In other segments on Thursday, TVP attacked a gay mayor in the town of Slupsk, Robert Biedron, over trips to Berlin, and accused people at a women’s day rally of cursing and other hate speech.

Polish TV already raised eyebrows at last July's Nato summit in Warsaw.

The US president at the time, Barack Obama, met with his Polish counterpart, the PiS party’s Andrzej Duda, and publicly voiced US “concern” over Poland’s “actions” in the constitutional court dispute.

But Polish TV silenced the original audio content, while a Polish narrator said that Obama had congratulated Duda on Poland’s democratic credentials.