Wednesday

20th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

May tosses Brexit spanner into EU machinery

  • UK prime minister Theresa May's proposed June 30 extension date - nine days before Brexit is due to happen - has not gone down well in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Efforts by embattled UK prime minister Theresa May to extend Brexit until the end of June have roused further grief among an increasingly exasperated European Union.

May proposed her three-month deadline in a letter sent to European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday (20 March) ahead of Thursday's summit in Brussels, where EU leaders and heads of state are set to discuss Brexit.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"Prime minster May's proposal of the 30th of June, which has its merits, creates a series of questions of a legal and political nature," Tusk told reporters.

He said any extension would be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons.

May's 30 June date had also provoked an immediate backlash from the European Commission, which said president Jean-Claude Juncker had warned May on the telephone against a post-EU election extension date for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

The commission is demanding EU leaders reject her deadline given the legal and political implications for the European elections on 23 May.

"The failure to organise European elections in the United Kingdom could make the formal constitution of the new European parliament illegal," said the commission, in a briefing note.

The commission is instead demanding that the UK either set its withdrawal date before the EU elections, or on another date closer to the end of 2019.

An EU diplomat echoed similar frustrations to reporters on May's three-month extension plea, noting that the European commission would have to launch an infringement case against the UK.

"From 23 May on, what happens? If the UK has not organised European elections, it is in violation and therefore the commission could launch an infringement against the UK," said the diplomat.

The only workaround, should the UK stick to the 30 June date and still refuse to participate in the EU election, would be a treaty change.

The EU has zero appetite for a treaty change to accommodate UK demands, following more than two years of political wrangling within the British government on issues linked almost exclusively to Brexit.

The EU also has no interest in reopening up negotiations on a text that had been agreed "line by line, paragraph by paragraph."

The EU wants clarity from London in light of the latest spanner Westminster has since tossed into the bloc's machinery.

EU diplomats sounded exasperated with the UK on Wednesday as May's letter arrived to Brussels.

"I feel hopelessness," one diplomat said, blaming months of procrastination, and lack of strategy from the UK side. "At the end of the day, I will not be able to explain to my mother how come this [Brexit] is happening. This is the most bitter experience," the official said.

To further complicate matters, the EU had already prepared to attribute 14 additional EU parliament seats following UK's departure.

Last June, it said the seats would be dispersed between Austria, Denmark, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.

Juncker had earlier in the day told Germany's Deutschlandfunk's radio that a second EU summit could be held next week if no decision is taken on Brexit on Thursday (21 March).

The Thursday summit is set to kick off late afternoon and ends on Friday.

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed rumours in London that May was planning a TV address to the country for Wednesday night - although whether to explain the current state of play, just nine days before the due Brexit date, or to possibly announce a date for her own resignation, was unclear.

Opposition Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said "We are now in the midst of a full-scale national crisis."

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Have a good reason for Brexit extension, Barnier tells UK
  2. May to seek Brexit extension amid UK 'constitutional crisis'
  3. Italy should capitalise on Brexit
Have a good reason for Brexit extension, Barnier tells UK

Ahead of the crucial summit of EU leaders on Brexit this week, the EU's chief negotiator warned Theresa May's government to have a clear objective for an extension that she still needs to request formally from the EU.

May to seek Brexit extension amid UK 'constitutional crisis'

The British prime minister's strategy - to have the looming Brexit deadline pressurise MPs into accepting the divorce deal - is in chaos, after a third meaningful vote was ruled out. The EU awaits a Brexit extension request by London.

Opinion

Italy should capitalise on Brexit

Now that the UK is leaving, Italy can, and should, step up. It is the third largest country and economy in the EU. Spain and Poland follow, but they are significantly smaller economically and population-wise.

Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote

Uncertainty continued to hang over Tuesday night's big vote on Brexit, as British MPs and their lawyers tried to make sense of last-minute tweaks to the exit deal.

News in Brief

  1. EPP proposes suspension for Orban's Fidesz
  2. May asks for Brexit extension until 30 June
  3. Juncker: Brexit decision unlikely this week
  4. North Macedonia EU-membership talks set for June
  5. EU ups benefits rights for mobile workers
  6. Chinese leader visits Italy, France as Rome joins 'Silk Road'
  7. EU agrees to sanction political parties breaching data rules
  8. EPP votes Wednesday on future of Orban's party

Feature

'Swexit' off menu at election for first time in 24 years

The Swedish Left Party have abandoned euroscepticism to campaign on climate change - whilst the hard-right Sweden Democrats spy possibilities of a link up with Matteo Salvini of Italy and France's Marine Le Pen.

Opinion

Brexit vs Grexit: The six stages of losing to the EU

Theresa May's venture seems very similar to the attempt by Alexis Tsipras in 2015 to persuade Brussels to accept his terms for the bail out - a huge negotiation failure, presented to the public as the best possible deal.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Latest News

  1. May tosses Brexit spanner into EU machinery
  2. Centre-right EPP faces showdown with Orban
  3. A compromise proposal for the Article 50 extension
  4. US glyphosate verdict gives ammunition to EU activists
  5. Have a good reason for Brexit extension, Barnier tells UK
  6. EU countries push for new rule of law surveillance
  7. EU rolls out €525m for military projects, but bars illegal tech
  8. May to seek Brexit extension amid UK 'constitutional crisis'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  2. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  3. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  6. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us