Polling booths open in UK's limbo EU election

Polling booths have opened in the UK for EU elections, with voters not knowing if Brexit will happen, if they have a prime minister, or caring that much who their MEPs will be.

The voting started at 6AM British time and ends at 9PM on Thursday (23 May) on the first day of the wider European Parliament (EP) election.

The Brexit Party of Nigel Farage (r) set to win EP vote (Photo: Reuters)

The result will not be known until Sunday night, when the 27 other EU countries have also finished voting.

Britain is to elect 73 out of the 751 MEPs in the EU assembly, but it is doing so in the limbo atmosphere of Brexit.

The UK is due to leave the European Union on 31 October and for those MEPs to then lose their seats.

The EU election was not meant to have happened because Britain was due to have left in March.

But indecision by MPs in London delayed the process, creating added uncertainty on whether Brexit will happen in the end or not.

The British prime minister, Theresa May, has offered the option of a second referendum in the newest version of her Brexit deal, to be voted on in June.

The opposition Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said in his campaign finale that he represented both those who wanted to leave the EU and those who wanted to remain.

"We could allow ourselves to be defined only as 'remainers' or 'leavers' labels that meant nothing to us only a few years ago. But where would that take us?," he said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and a new party called Change UK have gained support on pledges to stay in the EU.

May to quit?

British voters also go to the polls not knowing who will lead their own country in the coming months.

Speculation mounted that May might step down as early as Friday after a cabinet minister, Andrea Leadsom, resigned on Wednesday night over the second referendum proposal.

"I have been determined to deliver Brexit and I am just worried that this [EU withdrawal] bill with its new elements in it would not do that. It's been a really tough day," Leadsom told press.

May's spokesman said she was still "focused on delivering the Brexit people voted for".

But her "authority is shot and her time is up", Ian Lavery, a senior Labour MP, said. "For the sake of the country, Theresa May needs to go, and we need an immediate general election," he said.

"She must announce her resignation after Thursday's European elections," Tom Tugendhat, a senior Tory MP also said.

Even if she survives Leadsom's resignation - the 36th minister to leave her cabinet since the Brexit referendum in 2016 - May has pledged to go in the wake of parliament's June vote on the EU exit deal.

The limbo atmosphere has seen May's Conservative party bleed support to the Brexit Party of Nigel Farage, the British eurosceptic MEP who advocates leaving in October no matter what.

Farage will storm to victory with 37 percent of the EP votes, pollster YouGov said on Wednesday, with Labour in second place, and the Conservatives in a distant fifth place on seven percent.

Farage's rallies have seen crowds roar in anger at both "Brussels bureaucrats" and British officials.

Milkshakes and eggs have also been thrown at some EP campaign events.

Strong emotions even prompted violence at one event on Wednesday, with two people arrested in Salford in northern UK when supporters of a far-right would-be politician, Tommy Robinson, threw bricks and other objects at an anti-fascist group in the street.

But the strange atmosphere, as well as Brexit fatigue, has left the rest of the country feeling less enthusiastic about Thursday's vote.

Just 36 percent of British people voted in the last EP election in 2014.

And only 32 percent of them thought that the European elections had a great deal or a fair amount of impact on their lives this time round, the YouGov pollster said.

Some 92 percent of them could not name a single one of the MEPs standing in their region and out of the eight percent who said they could, four in 10 gave the wrong answer, YouGov said.