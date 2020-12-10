Thursday

10th Dec 2020

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Post-Brexit talks in last push until Sunday

  • British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met in the EU exective's Berlaymont building (Photo: European Commission)

By

British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday night (9 December) that an agreement on future EU-UK needs to be found until Sunday or face a no-deal scenario.

The two leaders held a three-hour-long meeting in Brussels over dinner in the commission's Berlaymont building which von der Leyen described in a statement as "lively" and "interesting".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We gained a clear understanding of each other´s positions. They remain far apart," the commission chief said, despite months of negotiations on how future trade ties should look like once the UK breaks all ties with the bloc at the end of the year.

Negotiating teams will continue to try to bridge the gaps in the coming days, and a decision will be made by the end of the week on whether there is a possibility for a deal or not.

The main sticking points are fishing rights in British waters, ensuring fair competition for companies on both sides, and ways to solve future disputes.

German chancellor Angela Merkel earlier on Wednesday told German lawmakers that the integrity of the single market cannot be compromised.

"If there are conditions coming from the British side which we cannot accept, then we will go on our own way without an exit agreement," she said.

The EU wants to make sure that the UK cannot undercut its businesses and follows EU standards, something Johnson said that "no British prime minister could accept".

The EU's aim is to manage the future divergence in environmental, social and labour standards, which are currently shared, while the UK insists on its sovereignty in setting up its own standards.

Von der Leyen is expected to update EU leaders on the status of the talks as they meet for a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The German commission chief met Johnson in the Berlaymont building and as the two leaders posed for pictures von der Leyen warned Johnson to "keep [your] distance", reminding him of Covid regulations.

She told Johnson he should remove his masks for the pictures and then "put it back on immediately."

"You run a tight ship here, Ursula, and quite right too," Johnson quipped in return.

The mood of negotiations has soured over the last weeks, as both sides have increasingly called on the other to compromise ahead of the Brussels meeting.

The transition period, that ends on 31 December, meant that most rules covering trade, travel and businesses have been the same as when the UK was still a member of the bloc.

No deal on future relations - including zero tariffs and zero quotas - could hit firms hard on both sides, with the British economy expected to suffer the bigger blow.

In a small sign of optimism, the two sides had agreed on arrangements earlier this week for the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Britain said it would remove bits in legislation that were in breach of the exit treaty governing the border issue.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Fish complicates last push for post-Brexit deal
  2. What a No Deal Brexit is going to look like
  3. EU tells UK to move if it wants post-Brexit deal
Fish complicates last push for post-Brexit deal

"If the UK wants a deal here, there's a deal to be done. If the UK wants to use fish as an excuse not to have a deal, then that could happen too," Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney warned.

Opinion

What a No Deal Brexit is going to look like

Research by the London School of Economics forecasts that a no-deal Brexit could be three times as bad as the pandemic for the UK economy, writes mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the president of the Committee of the Regions.

EU tells UK to move if it wants post-Brexit deal

After their discussions on Brexit, where phones were not allowed in the meeting room, EU leaders called on the Commission to draw up contingency measures in case there is no deal.

EU's Brexit move could end deadlock in talks

London was irked by the conclusion of the EU summit last week, which demanded that the UK moved on key hurdles on the substance of the negotiations - such as fair completion and fisheries.

EU summit to urge UK to make a move

EU leaders, gathering in person in Brussels despite increasing Covid-19 fears, will urge London to make a move in the tortuous negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal. They will also talks about climate, Covid and the budget.

EU's Brexit move could end deadlock in talks

London was irked by the conclusion of the EU summit last week, which demanded that the UK moved on key hurdles on the substance of the negotiations - such as fair completion and fisheries.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  4. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  6. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets

Latest News

  1. Post-Brexit talks in last push until Sunday
  2. EU to blacklist more Turkish officials
  3. Orbán: Summit will be 'D-Day' on rule-of-law blockade
  4. EU commission wants 30 million electric cars by 2030
  5. EU Commission mulls police access to encrypted apps
  6. Playing with fire - Poland's PiS reach for the 'Polexit' matches
  7. What a No Deal Brexit is going to look like
  8. Mediterranean security lies in Europe's hands

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us