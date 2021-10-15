Friday

15th Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

Gas-price spike will backfire on industry, energy guru says

  • In order to reach the target of 1.5C, investments in clean energy should be tripled, Fatih Birol said.

By

Listen to article

With prices surging and supply remaining low, the gas industry is showing itself to be an unreliable "partner", the International Energy Agency (IEA) told press in Brussels on Thursday (14 October).

IEA chief Fatih Birol warned the gas industry not to be too happy about the high prices, saying price volatility would prove to "be bad for producers and exporting countries" alike.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Although Birol did not mention producers or exporters by name, Russia has, in recent weeks, been accused of withholding gas in order to force German regulators to give it a monopoly on use of its new 'Nord Stream 2' pipeline, with MEP's calling for an investigation.

The European Commission on Wednesday also said it would investigate possible energy-price manipulation.

"Right now, high energy prices are hurting the population," Birol said, adding that he hoped this would motivate governments to reduce their dependence on gas.

Birol, one of the most influential people in the global energy scene, made the comments at an event in the Belgian foreign ministry's Palais d'Egmont in Brussels, in its 'Hall of Mirrors', filled with diplomats, politicians and policymakers, many of whom will also gather at the UN Conference for Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

Birol focused on the IEA's World Energy Outlook 2021 (WEO), which was released a month early to help inform negotiations among climate representatives at what is meant to be the most crucial climate summit in years.

"We have all the data at our fingertips," Birol said, warning his audience that they needed to step up their game.

"If we add up all the national climate commitments, the earth will warm up 2.1 degrees Celsius [by 2100]", he said - a figure much higher than the limit of 1.5 degrees agreed in the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord.

Even if all governments implemented their current pledges, the world will only achieve one-fifth of its targeted emission cuts by 2030, he added.

But there was also good news: Birol expected oil consumption to reach its peak around 2025, which, thanks to the pandemic, was sooner than past projections.

At around €300bn a year, direct investment in CO2-emitting oil and natural gas is on a downward path to a net-zero emissions world in 2050, he noted.

Birol saw the emergence of "a new global energy economy", saying: "Soon the market of clean technology will be bigger than the oil and gas industry, the backbone of our economy. Governments and industry leaders need to invest now if they want a piece of the pie."

But, he warned, there was still a mismatch between commitments and actual investments.

In order to reach the target of 1.5 degrees, investments in clean energy should be tripled, he said, while adding that investments were not flowing in the right direction.

"Most future emissions will come from emerging economies," he said, "but emerging economies receive only 20 percent of global green investment".

While there were positive developments in Europe, the EU was only responsible for a tiny part of global emissions.

"The Chinese steel and cement industry emits more carbon dioxide than all the EU member states combined," Birol noted.

To solve the issue of underinvestment in emerging countries, "Europe will need to focus more of its energies on the international aspect of climate action," he said.

The WEO report also highlighted four areas in which money should be invested: minimising methane emissions, electrification, energy efficiency, and innovation.

The report states that the world will need to grow its annual investment in green energy to close to €3.5tn by 2030, with the majority coming from private investors.

"Governments should present a united front to signal to investors they will lose money if they don't invest in green technology," Birol said.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. Bilateral energy deals threaten EU security, IEA says
  2. Timmermans: high energy prices must speed up transition
  3. EU probes possible energy-price manipulation
Bilateral energy deals threaten EU security, IEA says

EU capitals should create a united front in order to beef up their position vis-a-vis major energy suppliers such as Russia, the International Energy Agency has suggested. Meanwhile, Brussels has reiterated the case for the Nabucco energy pipeline.

Timmermans: high energy prices must speed up transition

High energy bills are already affecting businesses and households across the bloc. But only about one-fifth of the price increase can be attributed to the CO2 prices rising, EU's climate chief Frans Timmermans told lawmakers

EU probes possible energy-price manipulation

The EU Commission is investigating possible "manipulative abuses" by Europe's gas suppliers, as part of new measures to help businesses and vulnerable consumers cope with rocketing prices.

EU calls for ban on Arctic oil and gas drilling

Europe's new Arctic strategy called for increased "geopolitical" engagement and a ban on drilling, but without an army, the EU is relying on "sustainable diplomacy" to project influence.

More countries join EU and US-led methane pledge

Two dozen countries have joined the US-and EU-led initiative to reduce global methane emissions, as momentum builds ahead of the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. Delivering on this pledge could reduce global warming by 0.2 degrees by 2050.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. MEPs urge Sassoli to sue EU Commission on rule of law
  2. MEPs seek EU law on bogus anti-media litigation
  3. Africa seeks EU help on global vaccine-waiver
  4. Giant of 20th century European design recognised by EU
  5. Italy on edge as neo-fascists stir violence
  6. Gas-price spike will backfire on industry, energy guru says
  7. Scientists raise alarm on Greenland's ice-sheet loss
  8. EU calls for ban on Arctic oil and gas drilling

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us