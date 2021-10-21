Thursday

21st Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

EU calls for end to gas price speculation

  • Some MEPs pushed European Commission to “have courage” and totally exclude market forces from the equation. (Photo: jiva)

By

Listen to article

The EU has called for an end to gas and energy price speculation, amid market fears.

"We must end speculation on the energy markets, that is why we are we are increasing our monitoring of the gas and energy markets," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (20 October).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The commission will present a revamped EU gas and energy policy in December 2021, but is still unsure how far to go to curb speculation.

EU lawmakers have so far resisted calls to limit financial involvement in the gas and energy markets, warning that intervening would undermine confidence in the market, revealing speculator dominance in gas-market considerations.

Some MEPs pushed the European Commission to "have courage" and totally exclude market forces from the equation.

"We have to end this market-based system where surging prices means speculators and shareholders earn even more money while regular people foot the bill," Manon Aubrey (French co-chair of the Left Group) told von der Leyen.

Member states will debate the issue at the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

A growing chorus of countries seeks EU action to curb speculation on the gas and energy markets in recent weeks.

Spain urged the commission to block certain operators from trading in the EU carbon market, especially "speculators with market power."

Claude Turmes, the energy minister of Luxembourg, has recently said the EU's market reform was "an opportunity to crack down on speculators."

To prevent excessive speculation, he proposed a minimum of hedging for all "market participants", which forces them to fix their investments, increasing price stability.

Random events

Gas prices briefly reached €118 per megawatt hour on the Dutch TTF markets this month, the most important trading hub for gas in Europe - a price increase of 800 percent since March, when prices where hovering around €15.

Traders attributed the price rise to various factors, such as weaker Russian gas flows into Europe, changing temperature forecasts in Northwest Europe, weak winds over the summer and speculative trading.

Prices have now stabilised at a somewhat lower level - around €90 - following mild weather forecasts, showing gas and energy prices are subject to random events and market forces, rather than a result of policy choice.

Some traders implied price fluctuations are almost entirely caused by speculative trading on the TTF markets.

"TTF is the reason for [price] volatility in [the] Asia and Atlantic [markets] as LNG fundamentals have remained quite stable this month," a Singapore-based LNG trader told S&P Global, a business and financial analytics company. "It is impossible to say why prices are rising or falling."

Executive director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol recently told business leaders and lawmakers that "recent increases in global natural gas prices are the result of multiple factors, and it is inaccurate and misleading to lay the responsibility at the door of the clean energy transition."

Boosting market confidence, von der Leyen impressed upon lawmakers that the best medium and long term solution to fluctuating energy prices is to increase investments in renewable energy.

"The European Green Deal is in the mid- and long-term a pillar of European energy sovereignty in the 21st century," she said.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. EU promises Ukraine to regulate Russia gas pipe
  2. Gas-price spike will backfire on industry, energy guru says
  3. Gazprom cuts gas to EU via Belarus by 70 percent
EU re-launches mammoth fiscal debates

The EU Commission has restarted its effort to rewrite European fiscal rules, but some countries, such as Italy, are off the charts on debt in terms of an existing pact.

EU calls for ban on Arctic oil and gas drilling

Europe's new Arctic strategy called for increased "geopolitical" engagement and a ban on drilling, but without an army, the EU is relying on "sustainable diplomacy" to project influence.

More countries join EU and US-led methane pledge

Two dozen countries have joined the US-and EU-led initiative to reduce global methane emissions, as momentum builds ahead of the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. Delivering on this pledge could reduce global warming by 0.2 degrees by 2050.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Dutch lawyers take Frontex to EU court over pushbacks
  2. Polish rule-of-law debate boils over to EU summit
  3. MEPs back EU food reform, despite strong lobbying
  4. EU calls for end to gas price speculation
  5. Romania pushes live-animal exports despite EU criticism
  6. MEPs poised to vote blank cheque for Europol using AI tools
  7. EU re-launches mammoth fiscal debates
  8. Czech politics in limbo over Zeman health crisis

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us