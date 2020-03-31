Tuesday

31st Mar 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Romania: Inside the EU's worst healthcare system, as virus hits

  • Bucharest. Romania's health care, consistently ranked as the EU's worst according to the Euro Health Consumer Index, finds itself unable to cope with the spread of the virus (Photo: andreistroe)

By

Facing looming medical shortages, and just 12 days into his investiture, Victor Costache last week (26 March) quit as Romania's health minister - just as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus from spreading.

Costache's decision came hours after declaring that all two million residents of Bucharest would be coronavirus tested - despite only 16,000 such tests carried out nationwide over the past month.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Medics are improvising protective gear out of garbage bags, duct-taped to their feet, and face masks made out of toilet paper (Photo: Romanian TV)

Succeeded by his deputy minister, Nelu Tataru, Costache's resignation only highlights the dire situation Romania's hospitals are in.

Hundreds of doctors and nurses have been contaminated amid a lack of supplies, breach of protocols, poor management as more and more medics complain they are ill-equipped and unable to protect themselves from the virus.

"We are made to go around the hospital before getting in through the same hallway as possibly contaminated patients to make it look as if we take separate entrances. We are allowed one face mask per day, as the stock is currently running out", a staff member working in a Bucharest hospital told EUobserver

Hospital across the country turn into coronavirus hotspots, as medics are improvising protective gear out of garbage bags, duct-taped to their feet, and face masks made out of toilet paper.

Romania has already passed the 1,000 mark of coronavirus cases, and the first dozens of deaths - yet the lack of testing and local transparency makes it difficult to estimate how many people have been infected.

EU's worst healthcare

Romania's health care, consistently ranked as the EU's worst according to the Euro Health Consumer Index, finds itself unable to cope with the spread of the virus.

Romania spends less on its medical system than any other EU country, as Eurostat ranks it last with only €400 healthcare expenditure per inhabitant, way behind top performers such as Luxembourg, Sweden and Denmark, each with over €5,000 health expenditure per inhabitant each year.

One thing Romania does share with the rest of the EU is the war-like atmosphere of a state in lockdown - an eerie feeling as everything grinds to a halt.

In sharp contrast to the once-busy motorways and parks, that army has been brought onto the streets to aid police in imposing the new restrictions.

Some have voiced disapproval at the move, saying that there is no reasons to have soldiers in full combat gear, with assault weapons, on top of Humvees adding to the feeling of panic.

"They should instead be helping with delivering medical and food supplies, helping the elderly and provide a real aid to society like it happens in other countries, instead of parading around like it's a celebration for the National Day. My daughter has been having trouble sleeping and she is very anxious because of the feeling of all-out war the police and army has been imposing to neighbourhoods", senator Vlad Alexandrescu told EUobserver.

The country's lack of investment in the medical system, widespread corruption, politically-appointed hospital managers and staff shortages (as droves of doctors and nurses left to work in other European countries), severely weakened Romania's ability to deal with an emergency.

Romania is losing precious group in its fight against the coronavirus.

It remains uncertain how much the army and police presence might help to turn the tide if hospitals and medics are left without supplies and assistance.

Author bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Romania's Orban sworn in again amid corona emergency
  2. Romania braces for 1.3m workers' Easter return
  3. Coronavirus hysteria hits Romania

Feature

Coronavirus hysteria hits Romania

Romanian authorities earlier this week confirmed the first, and only, case of coronavirus infection - yet public hysteria over a possible national outbreak hit the country days before.

Orban granted indefinite 'authoritarian' power

Ushering in a new era for Hungary - and for the EU - the central European country becomes the first to be ruled by decree, after Orban's party forced virus emergency laws through parliament.

Analysis

Italy and Spain: worst - or just first?

Italy and Spain, the most-affected countries in the EU, have tightened their response to the coronavirus outbreak - as the pair together now account for more than half of the world's death toll.

News in Brief

  1. Globally over 780,000 cases of coronavirus, 37,000 deaths
  2. EU states losing 3% of GDP a month, IMF says
  3. Fruit pickers need to cross borders too, EU says
  4. Former Slovak minister to become EU envoy on Kosovo-Serbia
  5. Hungary's Orban wins rule-by-decree vote in parliament
  6. Bars and restaurants remain open in Sweden
  7. EU citizens in UK risk becoming illegal
  8. Solana: EU must do 'whatever it takes'

WHO warning on lockdown mental health

As billions of people are obliged to remain in home quarantine or isolation with possible or proven coronavirus infection, experts agree that these measures can have a negative effect on people's mental health and well-being.

EU heads struggle to find joint virus response

EU leaders failed to flesh out what the economic response to the corona crisis should look like, but they agreed to build a crisis management system and fight disinformation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us