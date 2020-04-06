Monday

6th Apr 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

EU depicts Africa's health system as a threat

  • "Africa is of particular concern to us," says Borrell (c) (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

The European Union is casting Africa's health system as a potential threat to Europe should the pandemic ever spread to the southern continent.

"We have to help Africa in our own interest because if the pandemic spreads there, it will could [come] back to Europe," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Speaking to reporters via videoconference on Friday (4 March), Borrell said Africa is now an even greater concern to the EU.

"Their problems will also be our problems," he said.

"If we don't solve the problem in Africa, it will not be solved in Europe," he added, noting that Europe has 37 doctors per 10,000 inhabitants compared to Africa's one per 10,000 inhabitants.

Borrell did not go into detail how.

But he made the comparison without highlighting the population size and median age differences in Africa and the European Union, which are important factors in the pandemic.

Africa has over 1.2bn people with a median age of less than 20. The EU's population is over 500m with a median age of around 43.

He also did not mention that European nationals were among the first to bring the virus to Africa, with some vacationing Europeans refusing to self-quarantine.

Visitors mainly from Italy, France, Germany and Spain brought the virus to the African region, described as "sporadic importations" by the United Nation's World Health Organisation.

Available figures as of writing show around 6,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Africa, compared to some 555,000 in the EU including the UK, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Borrell's comments were part of a broader discussion held, also on Friday, among European foreign ministers.

Together they supported efforts by the United Nation secretary general to coordinate a world-wide response to the pandemic and calls for immediate global ceasefires in counties like Syria, Libya, and Yemen.

Borrell said sanctions imposed on some countries should also be relaxed to allow in much needed medical supplies to fight the virus.

The European Commission, he noted, is bringing forward a paper on how to soften sanctions. European development ministers are set to discuss it on 8 April.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. New EU navy operation to keep migrant details secret
  2. Africa wary of European tourists spreading virus
Africa wary of European tourists spreading virus

Cases of European tourists bringing the virus to African states has roused fears of contagion, as some seek to avoid self-isolation, regardless of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Greenland watches ... and waits for virus

It would take relatively few seriously ill patients on Greenland, the world's largest island, to outrun the capacity of the nation's health services.

News in Brief

  1. Three arrested in deadly French 'terror' attack
  2. Greece quarantines two migrant camps
  3. UK premier Boris Johnson hospitalised with coronavirus
  4. Former Libyan rebel leader Jibril dies of corona
  5. EU waives customs duties, VAT on vital medical imports
  6. Air France-KLM seeks state-backed loans
  7. New ventilators for EU will take time, commission says
  8. Drugs firms managing to meet demand, EU says

Interview

How Europe coped with pandemic 100 years ago

The 1918 flu pandemic "was just another thing to put up with" for people numbed by World War One - but there were also parallels with today, a British academic says.

Romania: Inside the EU's worst healthcare system, as virus hits

The country's lack of investment in the medical system, widespread corruption, politically-appointed hospital managers and staff shortages (as droves of doctors and nurses left to work in other European countries), severely weakened Romania's ability to deal with an emergency.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Latest News

  1. Coronabonds clash continues This WEEK
  2. EU depicts Africa's health system as a threat
  3. Greenland watches ... and waits for virus
  4. Coronavirus exposes lack of common data approach
  5. Virus recovery talks should ditch old taboos: EU's Vestager
  6. EU's 'Irini' Libya mission: Europe's Operation Cassandra
  7. Slovak army deployed to quarantine Roma settlements
  8. Lockdown: EU officials lobbied via WhatsApp and Skype

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us