Wednesday

8th Apr 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Roma 'at heightened risk' from corona crisis

  • 80 percent of Roma people already live at risk of poverty (Photo: NGO World Vision Romania)

By

The EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) has warned that the longstanding neglect of Roma makes them one of the most vulnerable groups to the current coronavirus outbreak, ahead of the International Roma Day (8 April).

Governments across the bloc have ordered citizens to maintain physical distances, self-quarantine and regularly wash their hands to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

However, the FRA previously reported that one-third of the Roma community does not have access to clean water and the large majority of Roma communities live in cramped neighbourhoods with overcrowded housing that make it difficult to follow social distancing measures.

Buying medication and protective equipment, such as masks or gloves, is also identified as a major challenge for the largest ethnical minority in Europe - as 80 percent of Roma people live at risk of poverty.

Besides the health problems caused by the coronavirus, an estimated 10 to 12 million Roma who live in Europe - about six million within the EU - still suffer from poverty and social exclusion.

"Already before the pandemic, many member states failed to bring about a real noticeable change for Europe's Roma communities," said on Tuesday FRA director Michael O'Flaherty.

However, the lockdown and physical distancing measures put in place across member states are likely to push many Roma further into poverty due to the lack of income and reduced access to social benefits.

The Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) director Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir said governments "have an important and urgent responsibility to develop comprehensive and inclusive plans of support [for Roma people] and make sure they are implemented".

The EU's Strasbourg-based watchdog, the Council of Europe, also highlighted that "Roma have been scapegoated and targeted by hate speech in different places in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic" and call on member states to respect the principles of equality and non-discrimination.

Besides general measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some member states have introduced additional restrictions targeting Roma communities.

In Bulgaria, for instance, some politicians and media referred to Roma people as "a threat to public health" that require special measures, such as police checkpoints around Roma settlements to enforce quarantine measures.

But similar responses have also appeared in other member states, including Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"We are worried to learn that the provision of food aid and the disbursement of welfare benefits are endangered and that some politicians blame Roma for the spread of the virus," the secretary-general at the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for equality, Helena Dalli, said on Tuesday that "the commission will present a reinforced strategy for Roma equality and inclusion in European society" to tackle the negative stereotypes and prejudices associated with this community.

"Greater efforts must be put in place now to ensure that Roma people are included in society and that they have equal access to the basic needs, thus ensuring their protection against infection," she added.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Slovak army deployed to quarantine Roma settlements
  2. Romania: Inside the EU's worst healthcare system, as virus hits
  3. Inequality, anti-Roma racism, and the coronavirus
  4. Policy input goes online after coronavirus hits Roma Week
Romania: Inside the EU's worst healthcare system, as virus hits

The country's lack of investment in the medical system, widespread corruption, politically-appointed hospital managers and staff shortages (as droves of doctors and nurses left to work in other European countries), severely weakened Romania's ability to deal with an emergency.

Inequality, anti-Roma racism, and the coronavirus

As citizens are urged to self-quarantine and wash their hands with soap and warm water, what if there's nowhere to hide, if you live in an overcrowded site or shanty-town, and don't have access to clean water and sanitation?

Policy input goes online after coronavirus hits Roma Week

The European Commission is preparing a new post-2020 EU policy on Roma inclusion as part of "A Strong Social Europe for Transition". This new EU Roma inclusion policy is scheduled to take effect in the final quarter of 2020.

Refugees across Europe help fight the pandemic

From the Netherlands to Italy, refugees and asylum seekers are stepping forward to help in the fight against the pandemic. Some are trained doctors, others are cleaners, while others help out the homeless on Europe's streets.

Belgium has most overcrowded prisons in EU

Belgium has the most overcrowded prisons in the EU, according to a report by the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe. Prisons in Austria, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, and Romania are also severely overcrowded.

News in Brief

  1. EU's science chief resigns over 'disappointing' Covid-19 action
  2. EU urged to help abused women under lockdown
  3. Luxembourg to take 12 Greece-based refugees
  4. Thirteen EPP national groups call for suspending Fidesz
  5. WhatsApp imposes restriction on message forwarding
  6. EU military operations continue despite virus
  7. EU to ask firms to hedge against future pandemics
  8. Paris bans outside exercise during daytime

Opinion

The future of 'Made in China' after coronavirus?

In repointing Europe's approach to industrial policy, some policymakers have prized China as an example to follow. Luckily, the European Commission is moving towards a European approach.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us