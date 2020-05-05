Tuesday

5th May 2020

EU's virus-alert agency says more funds needed

By

The EU's virus-alert agency says more money is needed to improve surveillance of infectious diseases.

The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's (ECDC) budget for 2019 was around €60m.

On Monday (4 May), its director, Dr Andrea Ammon, told MEPs that a more "electronic and digitalised" European surveillance system was needed.

"That is something that we will look at and that will cost some money," she said, noting EU states would also have to adjust.

The current surveillance system operated by the ECDC is based on digital transfer of reported data from national public health institutes of EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The data is sent to the ECDC's electronic surveillance database, which is used to carry out analysis.

But the ECDC says human input may be an impediment in some cases.

In an email, it explained that there is a need to use "directly electronic patient record databases or other healthcare data sources for automatic surveillance to minimise human effort related to reporting", also known as "eHealth" or "digital health".

In late January, it claimed EU countries had the necessary capacities to prevent and control an outbreak caused by Covid-19.

Over one million people throughout the EU have since been infected and some 130,000 have died including those counted in the UK and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

In some EU states, long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, exceed 50 percent of all the deaths tallied.

Simple measures like stay at home polices and physical distancing have reduced overall transmission rates by some 45 percent when compared to 8th April, noted Dr Ammon.

Bulgaria spikes

She also also singled out Bulgaria, which has 1,632 confirmed cases with 78 deaths as of writing.

"The country where we now still see an increase is Bulgaria and there are four countries where we see no substantial changes in the last 14 days and that is Poland, Romania, Sweden, and the UK. All the others we have really seen a substantial decrease," she said.

When pressed, the ECDC says it has not made an analysis of why Bulgaria is spiking.

But the latest data from John Hopkins University actually shows a drop in cases in the country over the past few days.

Tihomir Bezlov, a researcher at the Centre for the Study of Democracy (CSD) in Sofia, says Bulgaria had in fact doubled its testing capacity two weeks ago.

"When you increase the number of PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests you change the picture," he said.

He also pointed out that the number of cases in Bulgaria between 27 April and 3 May has decreased.

The country has also had a more relaxed policy towards containment.

Bezlov says factories remained open, although some were forced to shut because of the lack of business.

Bulgaria is also set to allow restaurants with outdoor dining areas to open some two weeks from now.

  How the EU's virus-alert agency failed

Analysis

How the EU's virus-alert agency failed

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency, was meant to highlight threats from infectious diseases, but painted a rosy picture of Covid-19.

Vestager pushes tracing apps as key for summer holidays

The commissioner for the digital portfolio, Margrethe Vestager, warned that "without the technology, it will be very difficult to open [society] to the degree that we all want" - since new outbreaks might surge back until there is a vaccine.

EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission launches on Monday an initiative to raise €7.5bn to speed up the development of vaccines, treatment and testing capacity, ensuring that is equally "available to everyone and at affordable prices" and avoiding nationalisms.

Feature

Pandemic: Roma at receiving end of racist policing

The reports we have received at the European Roma Rights Centre of extreme hardship, police violence, ethnic profiling and hate speech against Roma since the pandemic hit Europe, highlight the need for extra vigilance when governments adopt emergency powers.

EU commission seeks to buy medical gear itself

EU crisis management becomes difficult when all member states are hit at the same time, commissioner Janez Lenarcic admitted. To avoid that, the commission wants powers to itself buy strategic reserves for member states.

EU Commission clash with countries over travel refund

Twelve EU countries have asked the commission to temporarily suspend rules that require travel operators to provide cash refunds for cancelled trips. The commission argues consumers have to be protected - and that vouchers should be made more attractive.

Analysis

'Corona Orientalism': nothing to learn from the East?

Now (as before) there are lessons to learn about how a number of Eastern countries are tackling this coronavirus crisis. We have to drop our bipolar world view of ​​the 'free West' against the 'authoritarian East'.

