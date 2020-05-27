Wednesday

27th May 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

EU recovery agreement deal may need 'personal' summit

  • An 'in-person' summit of EU leaders might be needed to deal the deal on the EU budget and the recovery fund (Photo: European Council)

By

The EU Commission will on Wednesday (27 May) set out its revised long-term budget proposal and plans for economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic brought Europe to a near-complete standstill.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will present the plans to journalists and MEPs on the recovery plan, tied to the new seven-year budget kicking off next year.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It is expected to nudge the EU towards further integration by allowing the commission - temporarily - to borrow money on the financial markets against an increased own resources in the EU budget, in order to hand out as grants and loans to member states.

The budget and the recovery plan need to be agreed by EU leaders and the EU Parliament, but elements of it, such as the increase in the own resources, need to be approved by national parliaments.

EU leaders - who have so far met via videoconference during the coronavirus lockdown - are scheduled to have their next gathering on 18 June.

Face to face?

EU diplomats and officials suggest a personal meeting of EU will be essential for an agreement on the budget and recovery, as existing deep divisions are difficult to overcome online, and budgets are agreed in last minute haggling.

It also remains a question if EU leaders can agree in one go, or a deal requires a second meeting in July.

Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday called on governments to agree swiftly.

"We need rapid political agreement, to launch the new programmes there is no time to waste, we need a European Council decision in June to be ready on time with all the programmes, therefore the stakes are so high," he said after meeting with EU affairs ministers, adding "at least" half of the ministers pleaded for speedy decision.

"18 June is our desired outcome," Sefcovic said, adding he told ministers to look at this proposal with different "optics", not only with budgetary, financial aspects.

"Therefore I was pleading [in the meeting] so much for the political leadership to overcome the current crisis, and relaunch the economy," Sefcovic said.

Croatian state secretary for European affairs, Andreja Metelko-Zgombic, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, said member states needs to reaffirm the credibility of the EU economy.

"All member states are aware that the time for a final compromise and for providing us with appropriate tools when it comes to MFF [EU budget] and recovery fund has come," she told reporters after the meeting.

Member states are divided over the size of the recovery instruments and whether the EU would provide loans, which need to be repaid by member states, or grants, to EU countries hardest hit by the crisis.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, whose country is part of the so-called 'Frugal Four' along with Austria, Sweden and Denmark, has reiterated on Tuesday that the emergency should only provide loans.

The EU commission argues, however, that an asymmetric recovery, where some countries fall behind even further to others, would hurt all member states, and therefore grants are needed as well.

Regional ratifications?

But its not only the governments which need to bridge their differences to get a deal on the EU budget and agree on the recovery mechanism.

An increase of the own resources for the EU in the budget - von der Leyen earlier suggested to around two percent of the bloc's gross national income - needs to be approved by EU countries, including national and in some cases, regional parliaments.

National ratification could take a long time, while the recovery money would be needed for European economies at the earliest, with the bloc's growth expected to contract by 7.5 percent next year.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money
  2. EU leaders back trillion-euro recovery plan
  3. Macron and Merkel propose €500bn EU recovery fund
  4. EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice
EU leaders back trillion-euro recovery plan

EU leaders agreed on the need for a fund to support the recovery of Europe's economy from the coronavirus pandemic, but disagreed on details. The commission will come with proposals tied to the new long-term EU budget.

Macron and Merkel propose €500bn EU recovery fund

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron proposed on Monday a recovery fund of €500bn to support the sectors and regions in the EU most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice

Most EU countries are now breach the common fiscal rules, as governments tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The commission plans to link recovery funds to countries following its budgetary advice - but sanctions seem to be few.

Draft EU 'green recovery' plan amid clash over natural gas

The European Commission's recovery plan from the coronavirus pandemic gives priority to building renovation, renewables and hydrogen. However, eight member states have insisted that gas plays a crucial role in the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

EU rift deepens as Commission sticks to €1trn recovery

The EU Commission said it is still aiming for a recovery initiative above one trillion euros to kickstart the pandemic-hit EU economy - after a German-French proposal called for a commonly-financed €500bn plan.

Opinion

EU can safely rescue summer season in Europe

Measures deemed necessary at the start of the epidemic in Europe to stop cross-border contagion are now becoming disproportionate in light of the lighter national internal measures in place, writes Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party.

New warning on virus apps' digital privacy safeguards

Authorities have already released or plan to roll out contact-tracing apps across the EU. However, the coronavirus pandemic has brought into focus the risks of these surveillance technologies - and their potential negative impact on human rights.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  3. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic co-operation on COVID-19
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic research collaboration on pandemics

Latest News

  1. EU recovery agreement deal may need 'personal' summit
  2. Little love, as Berlin bids 'auf Wiedersehen' to Trumpism
  3. Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now
  4. Lobbyist register to be tightened after Monsanto case
  5. Hawks to doves? Germany's new generation of economists
  6. Is Russia manipulating food supplies during pandemic?
  7. How Kaczyński ruined Poland, judges tell MEPs
  8. EU data protection rules abused to censor media

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us