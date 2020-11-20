Friday

20th Nov 2020

Coronavirus

EU could green-light two corona vaccines in December

  • EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said expectations on lifting Covid-19 "will have to be managed" (Photo: European Commission)

By

The EU could get the first preliminary approvals for two Covid-19 vaccines, developed by pharmaceutical firms Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, in the second half of December, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday (19 November).

Von der Leyen said this would be a "very first step" and added that, initially, only a small amount of doses would be available, while large-scale distribution of vaccines would begin next year.

"If all proceeds with no problems, the EMA [the European Medicines Agency] tells us that the conditional marketing authorisation for BioNTech and Moderna could happen as early as the second half of December 2020," she told reporters after a videoconference of EU leaders.

Promising results from trials of the US pharma company Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech's collaboration and US's Moderna in the last two weeks have raised expectations that Covid-19 can be contained.

The EU commission has already concluded five contracts for different vaccines and is in talks with Modena.

Von der Leyen said the EMA was also in "daily calls" with its US counterpart, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to synchronise assessments.

The commission has asked all member states to provide their plans to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus.

EU leaders discussed how to overcome the logistical challenges with regards to rolling out the vaccines, once they become available, and they agreed to coordinate public information campaigns on vaccines.

"The number of people distrustful of vaccines is growing and we must clearly communicate their value," European Council president Charles Michel said.

"We are working on a vaccination campaign to support member states in the communication on the importance of vaccines. It is self-protection and it is solidarity," von der Leyen added.

Leaders also discussed the need to avoid a premature end to lockdown measures to avoid further waves of rising coronavirus infections.

"We have all learned from the experience in the summer that the exit from a wave is very difficult and that lifting measures too hastily has had a very bad impact on the epidemiological situation in summer and fall," von der Leyen said.

"This time, expectations will have to be managed," she added.

The commission will propose a gradual and coordinated approached to lifting containment measures to avoid the risk of another wave.

Michel warned that during the winter holidays, safety will have to come first.

"We all want to celebrate the end-of-the-year holidays, but safely. Let's ring in the new year safely," he told reporters.

EU commission keeps vaccine price secret

The European Commission is about to sign a fourth contract for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses against Covid-19. The contracts include non-disclosure clauses, meaning things like price or even where they will be produced remains confidential.

EU seeks new deal for '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine

After an experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by the American giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech was found to be more than 90 percent effective, the EU announced that it will sign a contract for up to 300 million doses.

EU outlines vaccine roll-out plan

The European Commission urged member states to scale up efforts to flatten the curve of the second wave of Covid-19 and recommended common measures for the roll-out of potential vaccines.

EU urges rollout of rapid coronavirus tests

The European Commission recommended a slew of anti-corona measures, urging member states scale up testing capacity, by increasing the use of rapid antigen tests, in order to help ease travel restrictions and prevent laboratory collapses.

EU seeks more health powers after dubious Covid-19 response

After the lack of coordination evidenced during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Commission put forward a set of proposals to strengthen the preparedness of members states in cross-border health threats.

Pandemic exposed gulf in EU digital-schooling

EU states who invested in digital education were better able to protect students from the pandemic, a new report has said. Meanwhile, poor and rural pupils were worse off.

EU seeks more health powers after dubious Covid-19 response

After the lack of coordination evidenced during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Commission put forward a set of proposals to strengthen the preparedness of members states in cross-border health threats.

