Tuesday

9th Mar 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Von der Leyen on vaccines: 'We're tired of being the scapegoat'

  • EU Commission president said the bloc will reach its target to vaccinate 70 percent of its population by the end of summer (Photo: European Parliament)

By

"We are tired of being the scapegoat," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday (8 March) as the EU executive continues to face pressure over the sluggish roll-out of vaccines in Europe.

Von der Leyen, in an interview with a group of journalists including EUobserver, criticised vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca for failing to deliver the jabs it had promised to EU countries.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The commission president backed Italy's recent decision to block a shipment of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Australia, for the first time using a new EU rule on exports.

"If a company is not delivering, we cannot allow exports," she said, adding that AstraZeneca has delivered to Italy fewer than 10 percent of what was contracted for the first quarter.

Von der Leyen said AstraZeneca had not stockpiled doses before EU authorisation of their vaccine, and - despite what the company said before - the EU has singed its contract for vaccines a day before the firm signed with the UK.

"We are looking not at countries but at companies … AstraZeneca has to show first of all an improvement or a rise of deliveries before they can export AstraZeneca production from Europe," she said.

Von der Leyen on the other hand praised BioNTech/Pfizer, which, after a bumpy start, developed a "reliable, stable process" and increased production, while also being responsible for 95 percent of the export from Europe.

Von der Leyen warned that the export-ban triggered by Italy will not be a "one-off", but it depended on AstraZeneca.

"The company has to deliver. And this will create a trust that they would be honouring their contract and if they're honoring the contract, of course, the doors are open for exports," von der Leyen said.

The German commission president emphasised that without the unified EU vaccination strategy, "the small member states would have zero vaccines right now".

"Therefore the European approach is the right one. We are not willing anymore to be the scapegoat for other difficulties," she said.

Von der Leyen said "we all underestimated" what it meant to go from 0 into mass production of millions of doses and to have a stable production process.

The commission chief is working with companies the EU had contracted for the vaccine to prepare for producing vaccines against any Covid-19 virus variants.

The EU executive is working to ramp up production capacities against the variants, and will soon adopt speeding up regulatory approval for adapted vaccines.

'Resisting temptations'

Asked about the geopolitical aspect of buying Russian and Chinese vaccines - which have not been approved by the EU regulator so far - von der Leyen said the "vast majority of member states are committed to the European spirit, because they know that we are better off if we stick together and are resisting temptations to undermine the process".

Hungary has approved both the Chinese and Russian vaccines and Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been considering using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine too.

A senior official at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Sunday urged EU countries to refrain from granting national approvals for Sputnik V while the EU regulator reviewed its safety and effectiveness.

EMA has started the so-called "rolling review" of Sputnik V, but it still needs to apply for EU authorisation.

Von der Leyen said that Sputnik V still had to deliver the necessary data, "open their books, be transparent, show all the data, and prove that the minimum requirements have been met in clinical trials to make sure that this vaccine is effective and safe".

Regulators will also need to inspect production sites.

"Sputnik is not producing in Europe, therefore we will see if Sputnik is applying with EMA, and whether they will tell us about production sites they plan to use," she said.

She added that the EU wants clarity on the production process, as there are millions of doses announced to the world while the "vaccination rate of the Russian population is very low compared to other countries that are producing vaccines".

Travel certificates

On the planned travel-certificates, von der Leyen said that the point will be to prove that the person traveling is not infectious.

This could be done either with a vaccination or a negative PCR test or having antibodies after recovering from Covid-19. She argued that the certificate will not be discriminatory.

She also suggested that vaccines that are part of the certificate might have to be approved by an "acknowledged international authority", but added that this is still being discussed with member states.

Von der Leyen acknowledged there are many open questions - including whether jabs prevent infections - but said the commission wants to put in place the technical and legal processes for the summer.

"I want to avoid a situation in three or four months when a vast majority has been vaccinated that we have 27 different solutions in Europe: fragmented and uncoordinated," she said, adding that EU countries will also have to do their homework in setting up the EU-wide system.

Von der Leyen said the vaccination rates in Europe are rising, and that the EU will reach its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population by the end of summer.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU defends all vaccines, amid lower AstraZeneca take-up
  2. EU Commission casts doubt on Russian Sputnik vaccine
  3. EU to propose Covid-free 'travel pass' ahead of summer
  4. EU to control vaccine exports in row over delays
EU defends all vaccines, amid lower AstraZeneca take-up

The European Commission said that bloc's strict regulatory process for the evaluation and approval of vaccines is crucial to persuade citizens to get the jab, calling on member states to fight vaccine hesitancy with information.

EU to propose Covid-free 'travel pass' ahead of summer

The European Commission is set to unveil a legislative proposal on a "digital green pass" to allow vaccinated people to travel more freely for the summer. But Belgium says the pass risks discrimination against people unable to get the jab.

EU to control vaccine exports in row over delays

The European Commission wants to control exports of coronavirus vaccines to outside the bloc, after pharmaceutical firms said EU countries will receive fewer jabs than they ordered due to alleged production problems.

EU Commission 'surprised' by Belgian travel ban extension

The European Commission has expressed surprise over the Belgian government's decision to extend the ban on non-essential travel, stressing that "all options" are on the table to ensure free movement across the bloc.

Women hit 'disproportionately' hard by Covid-19, report finds

The pandemic has proven to be a major challenge for gender equality across Europe, where domestic violence and existing inequalities have exacerbated, a report has found. Meanwhile, domestic violence spiked during the spring of 2020 across Europe.

News in Brief

  1. EU industry lobbies for 'double' CO2 perks
  2. Italy passes 100,000 corona deaths, and it's not over
  3. Mask-buying affairs embarrass Germany's top party
  4. EU talks on Kosovo and Serbia mark 10-year anniversary
  5. Ex-PM says Erdoğan pulling Turkey away from EU
  6. Report: EU to blacklist Myanmar conglomerates
  7. Suspected Chinese hackers hit EU banking regulator
  8. Belgium: Political pressure to abandon curfew

Opinion

Together Europe can beat pandemics, Alzheimer's, cancer

Let's expand the EU with a Health Union where cutting edge research and world-class applications go hand in hand. For this, it is worth being European, believing in Europe, working on Europe, writes European People's Party leader Manfred Weber MEP.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  3. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  4. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny

Latest News

  1. Catalan MEPs lose immunity, slam 'political persecution'
  2. Von der Leyen on vaccines: 'We're tired of being the scapegoat'
  3. Ethiopia: Time to tell the truth, Ambassador
  4. EU Commission 'surprised' by Belgian travel ban extension
  5. Lack of legal clarity on EU 'pushbacks' of migrants at sea
  6. Africa and Arab world still in vaccine race starting blocks
  7. Frontex's 'serious incident reports' - revealed
  8. Women hit 'disproportionately' hard by Covid-19, report finds

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us