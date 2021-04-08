Thursday

8th Apr 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Hundreds of thousands log on for 'spare' Belgian vaccinations

  • Belgium launched a website where people can register to be on the vaccination reserve list (Photo: Nathan Forget)

By

On Tuesday (6 April) Belgium launched a new website, QVAX, where people not yet vaccinated or who have no appointment to be vaccinated, can register for 'unused' appointments.

The aim of the site is to make a 'reserve list' that can fill such empty vaccination slots from people that do not show up, in order not to waste jabs.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The response was immediate. In the morning, the queue to be registered quickly passed 200,000, with people waiting for hours to get a spot on the list.

However, the principle of the reserve list is not 'first-come-first-served'. Applicants will be ranked according to age, and according to medical condition.

Considering the scale of the response, it is unlikely that younger people will jump ahead much ahead of their older peers.

Three regions, two systems

However, not all of Belgium is using the QVAX reserve list system. Flanders and Wallonia are, while Brussels has decided to construct its own system.

"In Brussels, we find the double system that Flanders and Wallonia are implementing a bit complicated", Nicholas Elles, a Brussels government spokesperson said.

"They are using this reserve list system next to the appointment system they already have. Brussels will have one integrated system", he added.

Contrary to the Flemish and Walloon system, the Brussels system also allows people to choose the centre where they want to be vaccinated.

The Brussels region announced this integrated system will be ready by mid-April.

In the meantime, although Flanders and Wallonia launched their system on Tuesday, their reserve lists will not be immediately operational.

In Flanders for example, the system is being first tested in two smaller cities, Deinze and Roeselare. Once the results of these two pilot projects is thought to be satisfactory, it will be extended across other places.

Some local regions also decided not to participate to this new reserve list. One example is de Kempen, in the Antwerp province.

The reason is, they say, that they already made a reserve list on their own.

While Flanders and Wallonia are still vaccinating people older than 80, Brussels has vaccinated all citizens older than 65.

According to medical doctor and head of the vaccination strategy of de Kempen, Kris Baeyens, it is not clear why his region is lagging behind.

"There is a Flemish distribution system. Maybe we just get less jabs than other regions", he says.

However, the cities at the Belgian coast are confronted with the same backlog.

Whether the vaccination system in Brussels is more efficient than other regions is not clear. But it is a fact that the population in Brussels is younger than that of the other Belgian regions.

This might be the reason why people of a younger age are getting their inoculation earlier.

Website

  1. QVAX

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Belgium goes into four-week Easter lockdown
  2. Brussels silent on vaccinating undocumented migrants
  3. EU missed March vaccination target for priority groups
Belgium goes into four-week Easter lockdown

Belgium's prime minister Alexander De Croo announced on Wednesday that the country will go into four weeks of Easter lockdown, starting from Saturday (27 March).

EU missed March vaccination target for priority groups

The EU failed to reach its target of having at least 80 percent of the elderly and healthcare workers vaccinated by the end of March. According to estimates, 55 percent will be vaccinated by the end of June.

Feature

Italy's mafias - boosted by Covid, now eyeing EU's billions

Italy's various mafias are allegedly exploiting the chaos caused by the Covid-19 emergency to infiltrate even deeper into sectors where they are already present, such as healthcare, mortuary services, and waste disposal (both medical and non-medical).

World leaders urge readiness for next pandemic: 'Time to act'

The World Health Organization and 25 countries have backed a call for an international treaty on pandemics - first announced by the European Council president Charles Michel. "The next pandemic is not a question of 'if', but 'when'," he said.

News in Brief

  1. EU life expectancy figures tell story of pandemic year
  2. Myanmar's UK envoy locked out of embassy
  3. EMA: blood clots are rare side-effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
  4. Digital platform for EU 'future conference' launches on 19 April
  5. Egypt's Sisi warns of potential conflict with Ethiopia
  6. G20 to explore global minimum corporate tax
  7. Third of Covid survivors suffer neurological or mental disorder
  8. Northern Ireland violence blamed on 'dishonest' Brexit

EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants. Only seven member states have increased genome sequencing to the level recommended for detecting and monitoring the emergence and dominance of these strains.

Stakeholder

Vaccine certificates are a way to reopen Europe, not close it

A common vaccination certificate – instead of 27 individual initiatives - can form part of the solution, together with other sanitary measures already in place, to resume travel and tourism and reduce current travel restrictions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. After 50 years, where do Roma rights stand now?
  2. Why Iran desperately wants a new nuclear deal
  3. Does new EU-ACP deal really 'decolonise' aid?
  4. Commission demands equal treatment of EU presidents
  5. Hundreds of thousands log on for 'spare' Belgian vaccinations
  6. EU Parliament probes Czech MEP on China ties
  7. Why Germans understand the EU best
  8. Italy's mafias - boosted by Covid, now eyeing EU's billions

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us