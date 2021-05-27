Thursday

27th May 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Romania's Dracula Castle welcomes vaccine-seekers

  • Romanian health promotion poster, urging people to get vaccinated at the pop-up centre in Dracula's castle

By

A jab-in-the-arm rather than a bite-to-the-neck is what visitors get if they choose to vaccinate in one of Romania's most famous tourist attractions.

Bran Castle, in central Romania, has been infamously associated with the vampire's lair in Bram Stoker's 19th-century novel Dracula. The medieval castle, with a history that goes beyond Stoker's mythical connotation, might now help in the fight against this 21st century pandemic.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Bran Castle - Dracula's Castle in Transylvania (Photo: Bran Castle)

Romanian authorities hope that this 13th century landmark will boost both tourism, and the country's vaccination campaign.

Just as tourist arrivals have fallen during the pandemic in Romania, so are the numbers of those citizens eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

A recent survey showed that Romania has one of the lowest confidence levels in vaccines amongst EU's eastern members.

In addition to being welcomed by doctors with 'fang stickers' on their scrubs, people choosing to get the Covid-19 shot at Dracula's Castle are also offered a free entry to the castle's exhibition of medieval instruments of torture.

Anyone can take the Covid-19 shot here at weekends, without needing an appointment. The vaccination marathon at Bran Castle has taken place throughout May, with a possible extension through June.

However it remains uncertain whether that will help achieve the ambitious goal set by Romanian officials to have 10 million people vaccinated by September.

With vaccination numbers stalling, centres have been set up across the country and vaccination marathons are taking place in several cities as the government tries to encourage more citizens to take the jab.

After a good start to the vaccination campaign earlier this year, Romania ranks now amongst the last countries in the EU in both in the number of people who got the first dose, as well as in the number of fully vaccinated individuals. Only Latvia and Bulgaria are progressing worse in the immunisation campaign.

Valeriu Gheorghita, head of Romania's Covid-19 vaccination program, said that those who wanted to get vaccinated already had done so, and the campaign is now targeting the segment of the population that is more sceptical, hesitant or simply refusing to get the jab.

Hopefully, visitors choosing to spend the weekend at Dracula's castle will also take the option to get vaccinated.

Other countries in Europe have also set up vaccination centres in the most unlikely of places.

Boats, cinemas, cathedrals

People living on the small islands near Venice were able to get inoculated aboard an iconic Venetian vaporetto. This targets mostly people who find it difficult to travel around, particularly those over 80 were able to get inoculated on the famous Venetian waterway system.

Cinemas in UK have proved useful spaces for local residents to get vaccinated, as have some of the medieval cathedrals around London.

France's vaccination campaign also turned creative in order to get more people inoculated. With the help of the so-called 'Vaccibus', a bus turned vaccination centre, residents in rural areas can get the jab without having to travel.

Author bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Political crises in Romania and Bulgaria amid third wave
  2. Uneven supply sees Romanians hitting road for Covid jab
  3. Covid-19: Romania's rural kids hit hardest by pandemic
Covid-19: Romania's rural kids hit hardest by pandemic

The Romanian study reveals that over 60 percent of parents in the countryside have not worked during the pandemic, and close to half are unable to provide adequate food, medicine, hygiene products or school supplies for their children.

News in Brief

  1. Five EU states call for stricter biofuels supervision after fraud
  2. NGOs file complaints against US facial-recognition firm
  3. EU shamed on migrant sea deaths by UN
  4. EU seeks €10m fine in court for AstraZeneca shortfalls
  5. Hungary ratifies EU post-corona recovery fund
  6. China urges France to lobby for EU business pact
  7. Estonia urges UK to block Belarus regime money
  8. Lukashenko defends 'legal' plane diversion

Belgium outlines summer Covid relaxation plans

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo announced that from 9 June restaurants, cinemas, theatres and fitness centres will be able to open their doors again. Indoor and outdoor events will steadily be able to host more people.

Conservatives' Covid-strategy wins in lockdown-fatigue Madrid

Madrid conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has become a political phenomenon mainly because of her success in keeping Madrid open during the worst moments of the pandemic. However, critics accuse her of neglecting health services - while only protecting businesses.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

Latest News

  1. Ireland sets EU precedent on Israeli 'annexation'
  2. Twitter 'best' at applying EU disinformation code
  3. Shell loses 'historic' climate case, must cut emissions by 2030
  4. Czech government loses fourth health minister during pandemic
  5. Romania's Dracula Castle welcomes vaccine-seekers
  6. Union for Mediterranean scorecard? - 'must do better'
  7. Macron: EU sanctions on Russia do not work
  8. EU leaders clash over how to get to climate-neutrality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us