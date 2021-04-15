Thursday

15th Apr 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

MEPs reject greater transparency in hidden vote

  • Critics say the lobby register is mandatory in name only for the European Parliament (Photo: Arek Dreyer)

By

MEPs in a committee have voted down efforts to make the European Parliament more transparent, refusing also to shame lobbyists convicted of fraud and corruption.

Other measures to make it easier for the public to follow how MEPs operate were also rejected.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The amendments were part of a wider report on the so-called mandatory register for lobbyists, aimed at making the EU institutions more transparent, put to a vote on Monday (12 April).

Although the report itself passed, the majority of MEPs in the constitutional affairs committee (Afco) scuppered proposals to make themselves more accountable.

Seeing how individual MEPs voted on amendments at the committee level is not possible, unless requested, leaving constituents in the dark. The number of votes cast on the amendments are instead published.

Those records show that most refused to apply transparency principles on themselves, while gutting out any notion of "mandatory" in the lobby register.

The current EU joint transparency register lists thousands of lobbyists that attempt to shape and influence lawmakers and policy makers.

Over four years of talks have been held to make the register obligatory for the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council.

Among the stated goals was to bring the EU institutions closer to the public.

But MEPs have proclaimed themselves exempt, citing their "freedom of mandate", a notion staunchly defended by European Parliament vice-president Rainer Wieland.

Some 60 amendments had been tabled on a draft report written by former European Commissioner and current MEP Danuta Huebner.

"Only groups of interest listed in the register may carry out lobbying activities," she said in a tweet, following the adoption of her report.

"It will give citizens an insight into how lobbyists influence the EU law-making process," she added.

Binding or not binding?

Yet an amendment in her report demanding a "binding system" to prevent unregistered lobbyists from meeting MEPs was rejected by almost everyone.

Twenty-two in the committee opposed it, while only six were in favour.

Preventing unregistered lobbyists from meeting assistants and advisors was also shot down by 21 MEPs against six.

Another amendment, seeking to inform the public via an annual report of lobbyists convicted of crimes such as fraud and corruption, was dismissed by 17 against, 10 in favour, and one abstention.

Even a proposal to ensure that the committee follows through on European Parliament commitments on transparency and lobbying was rejected.

The rejection was tabled via an amendment by Germany's Wieland and Sven Simon, both from the centre-right European People's Party.

The report will now go to the plenary for a vote from all the MEPs, against the backdrop of the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe, intended to promote civic engagement with the EU.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. EU parliament snubs anti-corruption researchers
  2. New EU lobbyist register not mandatory, critics say
  3. Centre-right MEPs want transparency vote to be secret
EU parliament snubs anti-corruption researchers

Transparency International carried out three separate studies on integrity, of the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the Council (representing member states). The European Parliament refused to cooperate.

New EU lobbyist register not mandatory, critics say

The press conference held jointly this week by the three EU institutions declared a breakthrough agreement on a joint-transparency register for lobbyists. Not everyone is convinced.

Centre-right MEPs want transparency vote to be secret

A number of centre-right MEPs are pushing for a secret ballot on a plenary vote that would make EU lawmakers more transparent and accountable to the public - in a move described as "absurd" by Transparency International.

EU Parliament probes Czech MEP on China ties

The European Parliament has launched an internal probe into the conduct of Czech MEP Jan Zahradil over his dealings with China and a so-called 'friendship group'.

News in Brief

  1. Olympic Games could be scrapped, Japanese official says
  2. Von der Leyen snubs Ukrainian president
  3. Taliban mayor: 'We won the war and America lost'
  4. Lithuania to roll out national Covid-19 certificates
  5. Somalia president defies EU with long election delay
  6. Ireland investigates Facebook over mass data leak
  7. EU seeks to tackle organised crime and human trafficking
  8. Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccinations

Study casts doubt on possible far-right MEP alliance

A study from the London School of Economics found both political and economic nativism divides far-right MEPs across Europe, casting doubt on a possible future alliance - as proposed by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán.

China link exposed in Malta corruption scheme

A Chinese executive at a global consultancy firm was at the centre of suspected Maltese corruption schemes linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to an investigation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. EU-brokered nuclear talks go ahead despite Iran defiance
  2. EU to buy 1.8bn BioNTech jabs, in switch to mRNA vaccines
  3. Commission waiting on 10 states for recovery bonds
  4. Belgium to reopen borders, terraces and hairdressers
  5. MEPs reject greater transparency in hidden vote
  6. 'Ethno-nationalism' is not way forward for Bosnia-Herzegovina
  7. Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine
  8. Future EU platform seeks to 'stay clean' of hate speech

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us