Wednesday

12th May 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

French police arrest Luxembourg former top spy

  • Luxembourg, a financial services hub, is one of EU's smallest states (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

By

French police have arrested a former Luxembourg spy chief, who was suing EUobserver for criminal libel, in an unrelated US fraud case.

Police in the French region of Audun-le-Tiche, on the Franco-Luxembourgish border, detained Frank Schneider on 29 April on an international arrest warrant issued by a court in New York, according to French local newspaper Le Républican Lorrain.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • A French SWAT team intercepted Frank Schneider as he was returning to Luxembourg from France (Photo: chd.lu)

His arrest involved special police from France's Brigade de recherche et d'intervention, a SWAT team, the Paris-based website Intelligence Online added.

Schneider is former chief of operations in Luxembourg's intelligence agency, the Service de Renseignement de l'État Luxembourgeois (SREL).

He is currently being held in the French town of Nancy pending a US extradition request.

His arrest came in connection with a US probe into a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme by the firm OneCoin, worth over $4bn [€3.3bn] - the largest such form of fraud in history.

OneCoin had hired Schneider's private-investigator firm, Sandstone, back in 2015.

And Sandstone, in turn, hired a British PR firm, Chelgate, to lobby on OneCoin's behalf in London for over £40,000 (€46,500) a month, according to an ex-Chelgate employee who spoke to a BBC documentary on the case.

Schneider, in 2019, had also sued EUobserver for criminal libel in Luxembourg and threatened to do so in Belgium, in what leading NGOs called a malicious attack on free press.

He did so after this website reported he had worked with Chelgate to spread disinformation about Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese journalist who was murdered in 2017.

But a Luxembourg court threw out his case.

Schneider left the SREL in 2008.

He was also involved in an illegal wiretapping case prior to his departure from the service, which led to the fall from office of then Luxembourg prime minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, before he subsequently became European Commission president.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press
  2. Blood from stone: What did British PR firm do for Malta?
EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press

If EU citizens want to know the truth, then journalists need protection from malicious litigation, as EUobserver joined the list of targets, over an article about the late Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Slovenia causing headaches for new EU anti-graft office

Slovenia was supposed to nominate a delegated prosecutor for the new European Public Prosecutor Office, in charge of cracking down on corruption of EU funds. Ljubljana finalised procedures in December but has yet to send nominations, causing headaches.

News in Brief

  1. No EUobserver newsletter on Friday 14 May
  2. Germany stops Facebook gathering WhatsApp data
  3. Italy rebuts reports of EU deal with Libya
  4. MEPs demand EU states protect women's reproductive rights
  5. At least nine dead in Russia school shooting
  6. Bulgaria interim government appointed until July election
  7. German priests defy pope to bless same-sex couples
  8. New EU public prosecutor faults Slovenia

Opinion

Is Turkey's crackdown on journalists starting to crack?

With the Biden administration and EU leaders both pressing the reset button on relations with Turkey, could press freedom begin to be restored? Ankara is currently one of the world's biggest jailers of journalists.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. EU aims at 'zero pollution' in air, water and soil by 2050
  2. French police arrest Luxembourg former top spy
  3. Vaccine drives spur better-than-expected EU economic recovery
  4. Slovenia causing headaches for new EU anti-graft office
  5. 'No place to hide' in Gaza, as fighting escalates
  6. EU chases 90m AstraZeneca vaccines in fresh legal battle
  7. Fidesz MEP oversees FOI appeals on disgraced Fidesz MEP
  8. Belgium outlines summer Covid relaxation plans

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us