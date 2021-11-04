Thursday

4th Nov 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Rights watchdog removes video of women in hijab

  • The Council of Europe has removed this tweet it posted, reportedly after a backlash from a French government minister (Photo: Council of Europe)

By

Listen to article

The Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog the Council of Europe has removed a tweet of a video supporting women's rights to wear the hijab.

The video was as part of a wider campaign, co-financed by the European Commission, to combat hate speech against Jewish and Muslim communities and was being led by the Council of Europe's inclusion and anti-discrimination branch.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 November) said it had no input into the campaign, despite having an EU logo on the video and having helped finance it from a larger €340,000 grant.

The video was reportedly taken down on the demand of the French government, triggering condemnation by rights groups like Amnesty International.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson at the Council of Europe said the tweets "do not represent the views of the Council of Europe or its secretary general."

"We have taken down these tweet messages while we reflect on a better presentation of this project," she said, noting they reflected statements made by individual participants in one of the project workshops.

Pressed on whether the video was removed following French government pressure, she did not respond.

But France's secretary of state for youth Sarah El Haïry earlier this week said the video had been pulled due to its intervention, claiming it had shocked her.

"France made its very strong disapproval of the campaign clear, which is why it was pulled today," she told French media outlet LCI.

The video juxtaposed images of young women wearing the hijab interspersed with phrases like "beauty is in diversity, as freedom is in the hijab."

It comes amid a gathering momentum of support for a possible far-right wing French presidential contender, who has railed against and targeted minorities and immigrants. An estimated five million people of Islamic faith live in France.

France under the leadership of president Emmanuel Macron has also led what many critics perceived to be an anti-Islam campaign, under the guise of defending its secular traditions.

Among other measures, it last year dissolved a leading anti-discrimination group known as the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF).

That decision was upheld by a top court in September.

Human Rights Watch, an NGO, says CCIF had played a key role in providing legal support to people facing anti-Muslim discrimination. It says the judgment will likely have a chilling effect on freedom of expression and association in France and elsewhere in Europe.

France had also adopted a so-called anti-separatism law it says was designed to crack down on extremists.

But critics say the law risks leading to further discrimination, noting French authorities have employed vague notions of "radical Islam."

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. EU court gives green light to headscarf bans
  2. EU firms free to ban Muslim headscarves, jurist says
EU's entry-exit system for travellers hit with delays

Europol, the EU's police agency, has cited a number delays and "major risks" when it comes to hooking up to Etias - an upcoming entry-exit system aimed to automate the screening of travellers to the EU.

Interview

Moldova 'between rock and hard place', PM says

Moldovan prime minister Natalia Gavrilița has declined to confirm reports of Gazprom blackmail, but thanked her EU "friends" for their support in dealing with Russia.

Column

'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking

A commitment to fighting racism cannot go hand in hand with 'Fortress Europe' policies which demonise black, brown and Muslim refugees and migrants or with rights violations linked to Frontex pushbacks.

No place for Polish 'war' rhetoric, Commission says

The EU Commission says war rhetoric has no place between member states, following an interview by Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who warned the Brussels executive not to "start the third world war" by withholding EU funds.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Nato alarmed after Belarus soldiers cross Polish border
  2. MEPs in Taiwan: 'You are not alone' against China
  3. First days of COP26 summit marked by chaos and 'outrage'
  4. MEP: Macron push for gas and nuclear could derail Green Deal
  5. Rights watchdog removes video of women in hijab
  6. EU's 'secret' vaccine negotiators: who's dealing with Big Pharma?
  7. The climate allies Europe needs
  8. How Big Tech dominates EU's AI ethics group

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us