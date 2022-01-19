Wednesday

19th Jan 2022

Von der Leyen's pharma texts should be public, MEP says

  • It is still unclear whether the messages between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla have been deleted (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Text messages between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the CEO of giant pharmaceutical company Pfizer should be made available to the public, MEPs and NGOs said on Tuesday (18 January).

The demand came after the EU commissioner for transparency and values, Věra Jourová, said that text messages do not fall under the scope of EU transparency rules on access to documents.

"Due to their short-lived and ephemeral nature, text and instant messages are not meant to contain important information relating to policies, activities and decisions of the commission," Jourová said in a written answer to liberal Dutch MEP Sophia in 't Veld.

"They therefore neither qualify as a document subject to the commission record-keeping policy nor are they falling within the scope of regulation on access to documents," she added.

The EU's access to documents law has increasingly become a hot topic in Brussels, mainly because the 2001 rulebook is considered outdated yet previous attempts to update it have gone nowhere.

In November, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the EU Commission does not archive WhatsApp messages. It added that thousands of texts messages are deleted each month.

But the New York Times had earlier revealed that von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been exchanging texts and calls for months to seal a deal for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The lack of transparency surrounding these communications has triggered anger and outrage among MEPs and civil society organisations who criticised the EU executive for using tricks to avoid accountability.

"The European Commission has concluded multibillion-euro contracts with Pfizer…We have the right to know what the commission president discussed with the Pfizer CEO," said MEP Kathleen Van Brempt from the Socialists & Democrats group.

She argued that the text messages between von der Leyen and Bourla "belong to the public domain".

Liberal MEP Martin Hojsik used Twitter to ask what would be the word count limit that determines whether a message falls under the scope of transparency rules.

For her part, Alice Stollmeyer, executive director of NGO Defence Democracy, pointed out that the EU executive should lead by example when it comes to bringing transparency to policy-making.

"Transparency is a key condition for accountability, which is critical for a healthy democracy," she tweeted.

In September, the EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly opened an inquiry over the refusal to grant journalists access to text messages between the EU commission and the CEO of Pfizer, and is currently assessing the next steps.

The EU watchdog previously called on EU institutions to update access to documents rules to include modern forms of communication like instant messaging.

But - so far - the EU Commission has refused to publicly clarify whether the messages have been deleted.

Von der Leyen faced similar scrutiny in late 2019 when text messages were deleted from the official mobile phones she was using during her previous role as Germany's defence minister.

MEPs reject greater transparency in hidden vote

The European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee have curtailed efforts to make MEPs more accountable and transparent, by rejecting amendments in a report on lobbying. How each voted on the amendments was also kept in the dark.

Opinion

Where is the transparency in the EU €2 trillion recovery?

A lack of transparency and unwillingness to engage stakeholders, with first the EU pandemic recovery plans and now with the cohesion funds, threatens to imperil a bounceback instead of steering the Green Deal.

More transparency on EU media owners planned for 2022

The commission vice-president Vera Jourova highlighted Hungary, Poland, Slovenia and France - where developments in the media market have caused concern, and admitted the "state of the media in EU is not good".

EU transparency on lobbyist meetings still piecemeal

Small steps are being made to reveal who is lobbying who within the EU. But the approach is basically haphazard and piecemeal - meaning the public remains largely in the dark and unable to truly scrutinise the influencers.

Metsola becomes youngest EU Parliament president

Metsola's win was actually secured on Monday - after a deal was struck by the largest three political parties, the centre-right European People's Party, the Socialist and Democrats and the liberal Renew Europe.

New doubts raised on tracking ads ahead of key vote

Investors and small businesses are not, in fact, as keen on tracking-based online adverts as Big Tech's lobbying efforts have claimed, new research revealed on Monday, ahead of this week's plenary vote on stricter rules for online platforms.

Column

When the watchdog stays in his kennel

As an independent watchdog, the EU Commission can launch infringement procedures, taking member states to the European Court of Justice if they do not comply. But all too often the watchdog just barks a little before returning to its kennel.

