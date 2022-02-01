Tuesday

1st Feb 2022

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Interview

Commissioner: Debate on Future of EU 'cannot disappoint citizens'

By

Listen to article

Those EU citizens randomly-selected to participate in the Conference on the Future of Europe have so far shown an enormous appetite for structural EU reforms - including proposals for treaty change.

But this controversial democratic experiment still risks backfiring if it does not deliver results.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Two groups of 200 randomly-chosen citizens have already adopted nearly 100 specific recommendations on issues regarding climate change, health, and democracy - with more following shortly after the last two citizens' panels take place in February.

The fate of these proposals, however, is highly uncertain.

Leading politicians have praised the people involved in this year-long exercise, but many fear that the conference follow-up will go nowhere.

Nevertheless, the EU commissioner for democracy, Dubravka Šuica, is convinced that the conference can live up to expectations and deliver feasible results.

"This exercise should be a success and we will do our best to incorporate citizens recommendations into final conclusions," she told EUobserver in an interview.

"We haven't offered this conference to citizens to disappoint them … I am sure we will find a way out," she added

The recommendations will first be agreed upon by citizens, EU officials, national deputies, civil society and other bodies. The approved proposals will then feed into a report which will be made by consensus, between European Parliament, Council and Commission.

And EU institutions will have until mid-2024 to translate words into action.

"This is the benchmark of the conference in comparison to conventions and previous citizens dialogues. There will be feedback and follow up," said the commissioner.

However, a slim majority of Europeans (55 percent) think the conference will have no real impact and it will not change much, a recent Eurobarometer survey revealed.

The report with the conclusions will finally come to light this year on Europe Day (9 May), a symbolic date, and timely for the French presidency.

Citizens want treaty change

In their recommendations, citizens have called for healthcare to be a shared competence between the EU and member states — a move that would trigger a heated debate over treaty changes.

Healthcare lies within national responsibilities, and the EU has only a complementary role. But the pandemic has exposed common vulnerabilities and the need for joint action, such as the coordination in the procurement of vaccines.

A dozen member states have previously opposed the idea, but the commission has since the beginning committed to supporting treaty changes if they are included in citizens recommendations.

"The commission position is clear, but it is up to council and parliament to initiate this procedure. We will always be a broker and a facilitator in this process," Šuica said.

"Let's see which the result will be," she added.

The Croatian politician argued that "democracy is not static" and, therefore, should be able to respond to a constantly changing and evolving world.

"We need to make our democracy fit for this era, fit for the future. This is what we are doing with this conference," she said.

"Some issues need to change. We are not blind".

For her, one of the likely outcomes of the conference could be considering European issues as part of the school curriculum, as citizens have requested this. Education, however, is mostly a competence of EU capitals and regions.

This proposal was raised by MEPs in 2016 - after it was estimated that 44 percent of Europeans do not understand how the EU works.

People taking part in the fourth citizens panel of the conference (Photo: Conference on the Future of Europe platform)

What happens next?

As conclusions begin to emerge, all eyes are on what will happen next.

"There will not be a second part," said the commissioner, while pointing out some "permanent mechanisms" should be implemented to enhance citizens participation after the conference ends.

This could include regular citizens assemblies or digital platforms, such as the multilingual platform that has also fed ideas into this conference.

"We definitely have to strengthen our representative democracy by deliberative democracy," she said.

"EU citizens [must] see and feel that they can influence EU policies This is our final goal".

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. EU warned against making 'Future EU' conference a one-off
  2. Could 'Future Europe' conference actually help fix climate change?
  3. Future of Europe: Nearly half of citizens want reforms
  4. Conference on Future of Europe must listen to local voices
EU warned against making 'Future EU' conference a one-off

Former European Council president Herman van Rompuy plus local authorities warned EU policymakers against making the Conference on the Future of Europe a one-off exercise, arguing that democracy will continue to be under pressure after 2022.

Future of Europe: Nearly half of citizens want reforms

European Parliament president David Sassoli called for the Conference on the Future of Europe "to start as soon as possible". Meanwhile, nearly half of EU citizens would like to see reforms to the bloc.

Opinion

Conference on Future of Europe must listen to local voices

The Conference on the Future of Europe must concretely involve our local communities, regions, cities and villages. This is key to avoid a top-down exercise that would only feed the demagogic and anti-European false narrative of populists and eurosceptics.

Von der Leyen slammed for not revealing Pfizer CEO texts

The European ombudsman has criticised the European Commission for its handling of a request for public access of text messages that were exchanged between president Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Feature

15 years on: How are Bulgaria and Romania doing in the EU?

The latest European Commission health report puts the pair of south-eastern EU accession states last in terms of the overall lifespan of their citizens. Romanians and Bulgarian now die even younger than before.

Latest News

  1. Israel 'guilty of apartheid', says Amnesty International
  2. US and Russia clash in ugly UN talks
  3. Allies keep close eye on Orbán's Moscow visit
  4. 15 EU states subsidise fossil-fuels more than renewables
  5. EU 'Beating Cancer Plan' must not ignore deadliest type
  6. France seeks crackdown on EU art traffickers
  7. UK to help protect Europe from Russian aggression
  8. Ukraine, defence, and cancer in focus This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us