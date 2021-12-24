Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Putin underlines EU gas needs amid Ukraine threat

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has underlined Europe's dependence on its gas, while keeping EU powers guessing over its next move on Ukraine.

Germany was to blame for record-high gas prices in Europe because it was trying to profit from Poland and Ukraine instead of shipping gas further west, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said at his end-of-year TV press conference on Thursday (23 December).

"They turned this route [the Yamal pipeline from Russia to Germany] into reverse from Germany to Poland ... Why?...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US ready to hold Russia security talks in January
Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections