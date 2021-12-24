Putin underlines EU gas needs amid Ukraine threat

Russia has underlined Europe's dependence on its gas, while keeping EU powers guessing over its next move on Ukraine.

Germany was to blame for record-high gas prices in Europe because it was trying to profit from Poland and Ukraine instead of shipping gas further west, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said at his end-of-year TV press conference on Thursday (23 December).

"They turned this route [the Yamal pipeline from Russia to Germany] into reverse from Germany to Poland ... Why?...