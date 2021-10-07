Energy price spiral could harm EU recovery

The increase in energy prices, driven by a surge in gas demand and tight supply, and their knock-on effect on consumers and industry bills have put the bloc's economic recovery under pressure.
"This price shock cannot be underestimated," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told MEPs during a debate in Strasbourg on Wednesday (6 October).
"It is hurting our citizens, in particular the most vulnerable households, weakening competitiveness and adding to inflationary pressure. If l...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
