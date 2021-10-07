Ad
Underground gas reserves are around 70 percent capacity – seen as "tight", but "adequate to cover the winter-season needs" by energy commissioner Kadri Simson (Photo: European Parliement)

Energy price spiral could harm EU recovery

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The increase in energy prices, driven by a surge in gas demand and tight supply, and their knock-on effect on consumers and industry bills have put the bloc's economic recovery under pressure.

"This price shock cannot be underestimated," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told MEPs during a debate in Strasbourg on Wednesday (6 October).

"It is hurting our citizens, in particular the most vulnerable households, weakening competitiveness and adding to inflationary pressure. If l...

