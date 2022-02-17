Thursday

17th Feb 2022

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Privacy concerns mount over Europol data collection

  • The Hague-based Europol is getting a new mandate with expanded powers, posing questions over data rights and oversight (Photo: Europol)

By

Listen to article

When it emerged last month that EU law enforcement agency Europol had hoovered up quadrillions of bytes of sensitive data , including on people with no links to any crime or criminal history, there were flurries of concern from privacy advocates.

Now the EU data watchdog is doubling down on those concerns, and warning that Europol could continue the same practice under new rules intended to empower the police body.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We start to make more and more exclusions," for Europol, Wojciech Wiewiórowski, the EU's data protection supervisor, or EDPS, told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (17 February).

The resulting lack of supervision "is something that concerns me a lot because of the things that were treated as extraordinary, as exceptional, they start almost to be a default," he said.

Last month, Wiewiórowski told Europol that all datasets received after and until its new mandate comes into force must be deleted within six months, if they have not been properly screened. Wiewiórowskialso gave Europol, based in the Hague, one year to sift through anything else it could lawfully keep.

But rights activists say a new Europol mandate agreed at the political level by EU member states and the European Parliament in February scuppers those demands, making Wiewiórowski's recommendations and a years-long investigation into Europol on the collection of sensitive data irrelevant.

"Basically, you're just wiping out all the powers of EDPS," said Chloé Berthélémy from the Brussels-based European Digital Rights, an organisation working to defend and advance digital rights.

After being flagged of the abuse some two years ago, the EDPS triggered an investigation into Europol leading to accusations the agency was carrying out mass surveillance-like activities.

While the EDPS probe dragged on, the European Commission started drafting new rules that would allow Europol to retain the data anyway.

EU institutions agreed those rules in February, allowing the agency to retain data for much longer and demand sensitive information from private firms.

"It's giving them [Europol] a blank cheque to basically say we're gonna process data of an innocent person who has no link to crime," said Berthélémy. The commission was "creating a loophole in the current rules," she said.

Applied retrospectively?

Privacy campaigners grew particularly concerned when the French EU presidency further tweaked the new rules to make it retroactive, effectively giving Europol the right to keep previously collected data, if the rules are formally adopted in their current form.

"I find some of the rules to be strange for me," said Wiewiórowski, citing the retroactive measures.

For its part, the commission says the political agreement on the new Europol mandate would help it fight serious crime and terrorism.

It also said the changes come with a reinforced data protection framework, with more parliamentary oversight and with accountability.

The European Parliament plenary is set to vote on it later this year, possibly May.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. MEPs poised to vote blank cheque for Europol using AI tools
  2. Privacy watchdog proposes EU-ban on Pegasus-like spyware

Opinion

MEPs poised to vote blank cheque for Europol using AI tools

Fair Trials, EDRi and other civil society organisations are calling on MEPs to hold true to protect our fundamental rights. We urge MEPs to vote against the revision of Europol's mandate, which distinctly lacks meaningful accountability and safeguards.

Privacy watchdog proposes EU-ban on Pegasus-like spyware

The Brussels-based European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) warns the software could lead to an unprecedented level of intrusiveness into citizens' private lives and shake the foundations of a free-thinking society.

Von der Leyen seen dragging heels on Hungary and Poland

Lawmakers vented frustration that the EU Commission might delay action against the nationalist leaderships in Poland and Hungary despite a court victory. Experts on EU affairs sounded a more cautious note.

News in Brief

  1. African Union wants 'transition period' on climate
  2. Bulgarian MEP faces sanctions procedure over Nazi salute
  3. MEPs ask for aid to tackle droughts in Portugal, Spain
  4. Time for colonisers to 'give back' to Africa, Ramaphosa tells EU
  5. South Africa asks for vaccine-waiver support at EU-AU summit
  6. Two asylum-seekers trying to reach Greece found dead
  7. Frontex reports spike in irregular attempts to enter EU
  8. EU lawmakers want ban on 'Golden Passports'

Opinion

Hungary monitors not enough to stop first 'rigged' election in EU

The OSCE request to send a full election-observation mission to monitor Hungary's election is an important step towards guaranteeing its integrity. Now OSCE member states must step up and send observers in appropriate numbers, otherwise it's a missed opportunity.

Column

Faux woke wars must not derail EU anti-racism plans

For many politicians in France, Europe is in the midst of a no-holds-barred culture war in which the real enemy is not Russia or China but with emboldened woke fighters on a mission to demolish the "European Way of Life."

Latest News

  1. EU leaders threaten sanctions amid shelling in Ukraine
  2. Privacy concerns mount over Europol data collection
  3. As Ukraine boils, don't forget the other big conflict in the region
  4. Macron pledges troops in Niger after Mali exodus
  5. Nato eyes deployment of French forces to Romania
  6. Never waste a crisis - so start building Covid research in Africa
  7. European lawmakers call on central bank to hold rates steady
  8. Kövesi slams Warsaw for refusing to cooperate

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us