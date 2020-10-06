ECJ to clarify power of Belgian watchdog on Facebook cookies

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Monday (5 October) was weighing arguments in a public hearing on whether the Belgian data protection watchdog can pursue legal action against Facebook.

While likely date for the verdict is not known yet, a favourable ruling for the Belgian Data Protection Authority (DPA) could encourage other privacy watchdogs in the bloc to legally challenge tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple or Twitter.

In 2015, a case against Facebook was initia...