In 2015, an investigation revealed Facebook was tracking the browsing behaviour of internet users in Belgium - whether or not were on Facebook (Photo: Amy Osborne / Getty Images)

ECJ to clarify power of Belgian watchdog on Facebook cookies

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Monday (5 October) was weighing arguments in a public hearing on whether the Belgian data protection watchdog can pursue legal action against Facebook.

While likely date for the verdict is not known yet, a favourable ruling for the Belgian Data Protection Authority (DPA) could encourage other privacy watchdogs in the bloc to legally challenge tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple or Twitter.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

