Forecasting and profiling, or bias and discrimination?

Artificial Intelligence has already brought down one government in Europe.
In 2019, the Dutch tax authority used self-learning algorithms to create risk profiles in an attempt to spot fraud involving child-care benefits. As it became clear that the families, mainly from ethnic-minority communities, had been identified on suspicion of fraud and then penalised because of algorithm-generated profiles, a massive political scandal brought down the government of Dutch prime minister Mark Rutt...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
