Are footballers artists or workers? (Photo: European Parliament)

Football chief wants to challenge EU over labour rules

by Helena Spongenberg,

The president of the World Football Association - FIFA - has indicated he is ready to challenge EU law on the freedom of movement of workers by suggesting a cap on the number of foreigners allowed in any one football team.

Football clubs should have no more than five non-nationals on the pitch at any time even if it goes against EU labour rules, said FIFA chief Sepp Blatter in an interview with the BBC on Friday (5 October).

Such a move would encourage the development of homegrow...

