Ad
euobserver
We are spied on, manipulated and bullied online, misinformation and disinformation thrive in the amorphous digital 'cloud' — the EU is right to try and bring some order into the digital world (Photo: EUobserver)

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly
Digital
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

The European Union has impressive digital ambitions and an equally-impressive array of initiatives, proposals, directives and regulations, all designed to make the bloc 'fit for the digital age'.

And there's much to recommend in the EU plans. As the bloc underlines, the digital transition should certainly work for all, put people first, and open up new opportunities for business.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) must be developed in ways that respect people's rights and also earn the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the UglyDigital

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Related articles

Creeping civil society curbs threaten rights in Europe in 2023
EU regulators have a bigger bird to fry than Twitter. It's TikTok
Can Mastodon be the first big social network 'Made in Europe'?
We are spied on, manipulated and bullied online, misinformation and disinformation thrive in the amorphous digital 'cloud' — the EU is right to try and bring some order into the digital world (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the UglyDigital

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections