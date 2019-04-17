Ad
euobserver
A test of connected cars by UK carmaker Jaguar Landrover (Photo: Jaguar MENA)

Wifi or 5G to connect EU cars? MEPs weigh in

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament will decide on Wednesday (17 April) whether to embrace a system that works on wireless internet (wifi) as the standard for connecting cars or whether to come back to the issue after the EU elections.

EU policymakers have embraced the idea of promoting cars being able to communicate with each other in an effort to increase road safety.

Last year, 25,100 people died in road accidents in the EU, with the European Commission admitting earlier this month the EU ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Germany's solution to Dieselgate: buy German cars
Some EU states face delays in 5G preparation
How the EU commission got tunnel vision on self-driving cars
'Society too complex for EU's self-driving cars dream'
A test of connected cars by UK carmaker Jaguar Landrover (Photo: Jaguar MENA)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections