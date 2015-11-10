Ad
euobserver
CERN director Rolf-Dieter Heuer (l) with science commissioner Moedas, in April (Photo: European Commission)

One Barroso-era advisor left on new EU science body

Digital
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has decided that only one member of a discontinued informal scientific advisory body will be part of its new 'high level group' of science advisers, it announced on Tuesday (10 November).

The announcement of the seven members of the team, heading the so-called Scientific Advice Mechanism, comes just over a year after Jean-Claude Juncker took over the presidency of the Commission from Jose Manuel Barroso.

Juncker decided to end the post of a single Chief Sci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Related articles

Juncker commission leaves scientific advisers in the dark
EU commission to appoint team of scientific advisers
CERN director Rolf-Dieter Heuer (l) with science commissioner Moedas, in April (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

DigitalEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections