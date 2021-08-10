Big data can save more lives, if used properly

Covid-19 has set in motion an unprecedented digital transformation.
Never in human history, have we been able to follow the trajectory of a global health emergency and use that data for our benefit - in real-time.
The predictive power of epidemiology, big data, and artificial intelligence, provide immense opportunities to improve the health of the world and prepare for future pandemics, and to do so through good political decision-making.
But technology may not always be ...
Dr. Hans Kluge is regional director for Europe of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
