EU and ASEAN must step up digital connectivity ties amid rising geopolitical tensions

The recent signature of an air-connectivity agreement between the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) provides some good news in challenging geopolitical times.
The EU-ASEAN Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA), signed in October during an ASEAN transport ministers meeting, is the result of years of tough negotiations. It is expected to provide greater opportunities for ASEAN and EU airlines to operate passenger and cargo services between and beyond both re...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Yeo Lay Hwee is director of the EU Centre in Singapore.
Dr Yeo Lay Hwee is director of the EU Centre in Singapore.