Nordic tax collectors set sights on new economy

Imagine a teenager earning his first €10 by providing another teenager one hour's worth of online training in playing an online game. Let's call him Magnus, and see what happens when he tells the news to his parents over dinner.

"I made my first €10 today".

Magnus is visibly proud: the €10 is the first income Magnus has ever made from his own work.

Soon the sum will be transferred to his PayPal account by another teenager in return for one hour's worth of online training i...