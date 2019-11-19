Ad
euobserver
Findings from LinkedIn indicate that the standard profile of an AI worker in Europe is a young, highly-qualified male working in a western European member state (Photo: European Commission)

AI skewed to young, male, and western EU, report warns

Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A new study published on Tuesday (19 November) by LinkedIn reveals that just three member states - the UK, Germany, and France - are home to half of all the EU's AI talent, raising new demographic concerns for the incoming AI legislation of the new commission.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an umbrella term to refer to a range of technologies such as software, algorithms, or robots that have analytical capabi...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

