EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said expectations on lifting Covid-19 "will have to be managed" (Photo: European Commission)

EU could green-light two corona vaccines in December

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU could get the first preliminary approvals for two Covid-19 vaccines, developed by pharmaceutical firms Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, in the second half of December, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday (19 November).

Von der Leyen said this would be a "very first step" and added that, initially, only a small amount of doses would be available, while large-scale distribution of vaccines would begin next year.

"If all proceeds with no problems,...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

