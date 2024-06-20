Ad
Commissioner Věra Jourová at the European Data Protection summit on Thursday, where she said "encrypted messaging can be broken for sake of better protection of children" (Photo: European Commission)

Belgian EU presidency postpones controversial child sexual abuse law

by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The Belgian EU presidency postponed a vote on a controversial regulation against child sexual abuse on Thursday (20 June) among a media backlash and privacy concerns. 

The regulation, which would oblige digital communication providers to scan users’ encrypted messages for child abuse, was due to be approved by EU ambassadors meeting on Thursday morning, c...

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

