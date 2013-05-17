Ad
European film and music should be protected, 14 member states say (Photo: EUobserver)

Culture to get special treatment in US trade talks, Barroso says

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Special treatment of culture "makes sense," European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has said in relation to upcoming EU-US trade talks.

Speaking at the European Business Summit in Brussels on Thursday (16 May), he noted that "cultural diversity" has a special mention in the EU treaties, allowing member states to treat related products - such as books, films and music - differently to other items in the internal market.

"Having special quotas and cultural subsidies is acc...

MEPs divided on culture clause in US trade talks
