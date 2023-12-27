Ad
euobserver
The countries involved in building norms and standards around technology will gain the advantage of shaping preferences to their interests (Photo: Markus Winkler)

Three reasons why AI governance must be global

Digital
Opinion
by Bitange Ndemo and Dora Meredith, Nairobi/Brussels,

There is broad agreement that the potentially seismic impacts of recent developments in AI systems will transcend national borders and require international collaboration to ensure that advances benefit humanity.

There's been a lot of discussion about the possible models for AI governance, the suitability of existing forums and the clear need for international collaboration.

A key question...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Bitange Ndemo is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium and Mission to the European Union, and has co-edited two books, Digital Kenya: An Entrepreneurial Revolution in the Making (2017) and Data Governance and Policy in Africa (2023). Dora Meredith is the director of the Overseas Development ODI Europe, a think-tank focussing on global development.

Related articles

The challenge of artificial intelligence
Eight EU states miss artificial intelligence deadline
EU keen to set global rules on artificial intelligence
The countries involved in building norms and standards around technology will gain the advantage of shaping preferences to their interests (Photo: Markus Winkler)

Tags

DigitalOpinion

Author Bio

Bitange Ndemo is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium and Mission to the European Union, and has co-edited two books, Digital Kenya: An Entrepreneurial Revolution in the Making (2017) and Data Governance and Policy in Africa (2023). Dora Meredith is the director of the Overseas Development ODI Europe, a think-tank focussing on global development.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections