Cyber threats are inevitable, paralysing impact is not

Ten years ago, almost to the day, Estonia came under sustained cyberattacks, which targeted our banks, media and government.

While the attacks themselves ultimately proved merely a nuisance, they raised global awareness of the vulnerabilities networked societies face and put a new, fundamental security challenge on the global agenda.

Over 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries across the globe have recently been hit by perhaps the most significant global cyberattack to date. ...