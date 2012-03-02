Ad
euobserver
Google is under attack over claims that its new policy breaches EU data privacy law (Photo: EUobserver)

EU institutions take on Google over privacy regime

Digital
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Online search engine Google is under fire for its new privacy policy, which came into force yesterday (1 March), with the French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) saying it breaches EU law.

Justice commissioner Viviane Reding added to the criticism, indicating that Google's changes do not meet requirements laid out in her proposed revisions to the 17-year-old EU data protection directive.

"Companies must ensure that their privacy policies are written in clear, everyday language, a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU bill gives web users 'right to be forgotten'
US Internet rights bill 'clearest' ever on data privacy
Google is under attack over claims that its new policy breaches EU data privacy law (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections