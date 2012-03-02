EU institutions take on Google over privacy regime

Online search engine Google is under fire for its new privacy policy, which came into force yesterday (1 March), with the French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) saying it breaches EU law.

Justice commissioner Viviane Reding added to the criticism, indicating that Google's changes do not meet requirements laid out in her proposed revisions to the 17-year-old EU data protection directive.

"Companies must ensure that their privacy policies are written in clear, everyday language, a...